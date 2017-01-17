Preview: Predators at Canucks

Cody McLeod wasted no time making an impression -- not to mention an impact -- with the Nashville Predators, who will continue their five-game road trip with a visit to the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday. The Predators have ripped off three consecutive victories, a streak that started with a 2-1 overtime win over Vancouver on Jan. 10.

McLeod was acquired from Colorado on Friday and helped to beat his former team by scoring a goal and trading punches with Avalanche forward Jarome Iginla in Saturday’s 3-2 victory. “Just a hard-working guy that hits and fights and goes to the net,” Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said of McLeod. “That’s a really good snapshot of who he is, and I think you saw it today.” The Canucks have dropped four in a row following a six-game winning streak, but they have managed to snag one point in each of its last three defeats, including the overtime setback at Nashville. “We’re getting points, we’re staying in the race,” captain Henrik Sedin said. “If you would have told us we would be in this spot a few weeks before Christmas we would have taken it, so we move on and prepare for next game.”

TV: 10 p.m. ET, FSN Tennessee (Nashville), Sportsnet Pacific (Vancouver)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (20-16-7): Filip Forsberg did not score his third goal until the season hit the two-month mark, but he has heated up over the past four weeks with eight goals in his last 13 games, including the deciding tally in the come-from-win at Colorado. Defenseman P.K. Subban participated fully in practice Monday, a positive development with fellow blue-liner Roman Josi on injured reserve. “... I think anytime somebody hasn’t been with you and they’re with you, that’s a good thing,” Laviolette said.

ABOUT THE CANUCKS (20-19-6): Vancouver’s power play continues to sputter, failing on all three chances in Sunday’s 2-1 overtime loss to New Jersey to dip to 1-for-17 over the four-game skid. “None of those guys are happy with the way (the power play) is going,” coach Willie Desjardins said of a unit that is ranked No. 27 in the league. “We’re all frustrated. From the top of the organization all the way through.” Leading scorer Bo Horvat has 14 points in games and two goals in five contests versus Nashville.

OVERTIME

1. Sedin needs two points to reach 1,000 for his career.

2. Forsberg has four goals in eight games versus Vancouver.

3. The Canucks have not had more than 24 shots on goal in their last four home games.

PREDICTION: Predators 3, Canucks 2