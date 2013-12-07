Preview: Predators at Capitals

Although mired in a four-game winless streak, the Nashville Predators may receive a positive in Saturday’s road contest versus the Washington Capitals as captain Shea Weber attempts to return from an eye injury. “Definitely very thankful and lucky that it wasn’t worse,” Weber said following Friday’s practice - during which he wore a visor. The Predators certainly can use a new look after capping an 0-3-1 homestand with a 5-2 setback to Carolina on Thursday.

A sputtering power play was part of the problem as Nashville went 0-for-13 with the man advantage during the homestand. Washington remains one of the elite teams in that regard as it has scored 14 power-play goals in its last 16 contests. The Capitals, however, are struggling in every other capacity and suffered their fifth loss in seven games (2-4-1) with a 4-1 setback to the Hurricanes on Tuesday.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Tennessee (Nashville), CSN (Washington)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (13-13-3): Mike Fisher has scored four of his seven goals over the last six games to tie Weber for the team lead. Fisher has enjoyed success versus the Capitals, notching his only career hat trick against them on Dec. 29, 2007 - and has recorded 10 goals and 11 assists in 33 meetings. Marek Mazanec, who was named the NHL’s Rookie of the Month for November, looks to rebound after being pulled versus Carolina after two periods.

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (14-12-2): Captain Alex Ovechkin continued his torrid stretch with an assist against the Hurricanes, increasing his point total to 10 (eight goals, two assists) in as many games. Braden Holtby has struggled after a career year last season, but help - or even a rest - could be on the way with Michal Neuvirth eligible to return from injured reserve on Saturday. Neuvirth has been sidelined with an ankle injury after stepping on the puck during pregame warmups on Nov. 29.

OVERTIME

1. Although struggling on the power play, Nashville has killed off 28 of its last 30 short-handed opportunities.

2. Washington C Nicklas Backstrom leads the team with 19 assists but hasn’t recorded one since setting up three goals in a 4-1 win over St. Louis on Nov. 17.

3. Former Capital Matt Hendricks has scored just once in 25 games for the Predators.

PREDICTION: Capitals 3, Predators 2