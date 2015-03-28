Preview: Predators at Capitals

The Nashville Predators appear to have regained their footing following an ugly slide and go for their fourth consecutive victory when they visit the Washington Capitals on Saturday. After losing nine of 11 games (2-8-1) and blowing a sizable lead in the Central Division, the Predators have reclaimed first place and hold a one-point lead over St. Louis. Nashville is coming off a pair of impressive victories, knocking off Atlantic Division powers Montreal and Tampa Bay.

Washington has also turned things around following a 3-6-0 slide, winning four of its past five to draw within one point of third-place Pittsburgh in the Metropolitan Division. The Capitals own a five-point edge for the second wild card in the East but seven of their final eight opponents are in contention for the playoffs. The Predators have lost their last four visits to Washington but won the last two meetings overall, including a 4-3 victory on Jan. 16 in Capitals coach Barry Trotz’s return to Nashville.

TV: 12:30 p.m. ET, FSN Tennessee (Nashville), CSN Washington

ABOUT THE CAPITALS (40-24-10): Washington eked out a 3-2 win over New Jersey on Thursday after allowing the tying tally in the final minute of overtime, leaving Trotz in a foul mood with a back-to-back upcoming against Nashville and the New York Rangers. “As I said to the guys, if we play that way in the next two games, it won’t be pretty for us,” said Trotz, who was the only coach Nashville ever had prior to his dismissal in 2014. Eric Fehr halted an eight-game point drought with his 19th goal - two shy of his career high (2009-10).

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (46-21-8): Filip Forsberg was the clear front-runner for the Calder Trophy until a late-season swoon that has seen him score only once in 14 games, but he’ll always serve as a reminder to Washington as the one who got away. The Capitals shipped Forsberg to Nashville at the trade deadline in 2013 in exchange for Martin Erat, who wound up scoring twice in 62 games with Washington. ”He’s having a hell of a year, Trotz said of Forsberg, who has 22 goals and 56 points. “He’s a tremendous player, a tremendous draft choice for us. I was on the other side when that trade was made.”

OVERTIME

1. Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin, who has a league-high 47 goals, has scored eight times in 10 games versus Nashville.

2. Predators G Pekka Rinne is three wins shy of his career high (43, 2011-12).

3. Capitals F Tom Wilson was fined $2,000 by the NHL on Friday for embellishment during a game against Minnesota on March 19.

PREDICTION: Capitals 3, Predators 2