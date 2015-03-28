Predators beat Capitals to clinch playoff berth

WASHINGTON -- Playing in his first game in Washington since the Capitals traded him to Nashville a little more than two years ago, rookie center Filip Forsberg was dominant on Saturday, scoring one goal and assisting on two others to lead the Predators to a playoff-clinching 4-3 victory.

“He was awesome,” Predators coach Peter Laviolette said. “He really was. The season is always full of peaks and valleys and for him to come here under this situation when we needed a big win, I thought he was terrific.”

With 47 wins and 102 points, the Predators have exceeded last season’s totals by nine wins and 14 points and they still have six games to play. Nashville became the first Western Conference team to clinch a playoff berth.

Forsberg knocked Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby out of the game with the Predators’ third goal on their 13th shot of the first period, then set up another former Capital, center Mike Ribeiro, for what proved to be the game-winner in the second period.

“It’s always fun to help the team and to contribute to the team’s win,” said Forsberg, who now has 23 goals and 36 assists. “Obviously, it’s a little extra special coming here and playing for the first time.”

Nashville goaltender Pekka Rinne turned aside 25 shots to improve his record to 41-15-4, while Washington backup goaltender Justin Peters (13 saves) took the loss despite allowing just one goal, Ribeiro’s game-winner.

Related Coverage Preview: Predators at Capitals

The Predators also received goals from defenseman Mattias Ekholm and center Mike Fisher en route to winning their fourth straight game.

The Capitals received two goals from right winger Troy Brouwer and one from defenseman Mike Green while losing for the second time in three games.

“I thought we did a good job of trying to come back and get into the game,” said Brouwer, who hit the 20-goal mark for the third time in his career. “But that first period. ... If we want to be successful in the playoffs, we can’t have slow starts like that.”

The Capitals hold the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, but five of their final seven games are against teams currently in playoff position, including the New York Rangers, whom they will face on Sunday.

“We’ve got to respond and make sure we win a hockey game,” Green said.

NHL leading scorer Alex Ovechkin of Washington was held without a goal for the sixth time in seven games.

Nashville’s first-period scoring spree began after the Predators killed off back-to-back penalties to defensemen Cody Franson and Ekholm that gave Washington 55 seconds of 5-on-3 play.

Nine seconds after Ekholm finished serving his hooking penalty, he took a pass from left winger Gabriel Bourque and beat Holtby with a backhander inside the right post for his seventh goal of the season and second in three games.

Less than three minutes later, Fisher scored his 18th goal of the season, taking advantage of Capitals defenseman Karl Alzner dropping his stick in the slot.

When Forsberg turned a giveaway by Washington defenseman John Carlson into his 23rd goal of the season to make it 3-0 with 5:13 remaining in the opening period, Capitals coach Barry Trotz pulled Holtby and replaced him with Peters, who had not played since Feb. 15.

The Capitals climbed back into the game in the second period when Brouwer snapped a 12-game goal-scoring drought by scoring two goals in the first 7:32 to draw the Caps to within 3-2.

The Predators increased their lead to 4-2 on a nifty play by two former Capitals, as Forsberg maneuvered around Washington defenseman Brooks Orpik and fed Ribeiro in the slot for his 15th goal of the season with 8:04 remaining in the second period.

On the opening shift of the third period, Green drew the Capitals to within 4-3 when he blasted a pass from defenseman Matt Niskanen past Rinne for his seventh goal of the season.

“The guys played hard all year and put ourselves in a position to clinch at this point in the season,” Laviolette said. “I always think it’s a little more meaningful when you earn the two points and the right to get in.”

NOTES: The Predators were without D Shea Weber, who missed his first game of the season because of a lower-body injury. He was replaced in the lineup by D Anton Volchenkov. Weber ranks fourth among Predators in scoring with 45 points. ... Capitals LW Curtis Glencross played in his 500th NHL game. ... Capitals coach Barry Trotz spent 15 seasons behind the bench of the Predators and faced his former team for the first time in Washington. ... Nashville C Filip Forsberg played his first game in Washington, which drafted him 11th overall in the 2012 NHL draft and traded him to the Predators nine months later in exchange for RW Marty Erat and C Michael Latta. ... The Capitals return to action on Sunday in New York against the Rangers. The Predators return home to face the Calgary Flames on Sunday, the start of a three-game home stand that includes games with the Vancouver Canucks and Dallas Stars.