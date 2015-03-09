Preview: Predators at Coyotes

The Nashville Predators look to put an end to their losing streak and complete a sweep of the three-game season series when they begin a four-game road trip against the Arizona Coyotes on Monday. Nashville has watched its lead in the race for the Presidents’ Trophy disappear as it has dropped a season-high six straight games, including a 3-1 home decision to Winnipeg on Saturday. The Predators, whose last victory came on Feb. 24 versus Colorado, trails Anaheim by two points and Montreal by one for first overall in the NHL.

Arizona has lost 10 of its last 11 contests, with the lone triumph coming in a shootout against Vancouver on Thursday. Sam Gagner scored the only goal of the bonus format to end the franchise record-tying 10-game losing streak, but the Coyotes were right back at it two days later as they were defeated 2-0 by the Canadiens. Nashville topped the Coyotes at home in a shootout on Oct. 21 before cruising to a 5-1 victory in Arizona on Dec. 11.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, FSN Tennessee (Nashville), FSN Plus Arizona

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (41-19-7): Defenseman Ryan Ellis appeared in his second contest since missing 24 games with a lower-body injury Saturday and scored his sixth goal, matching his career high set last season. The 24-year-old has netted two of his tallies this campaign against the Coyotes. Filip Forsberg leads all rookies with 53 points but has registered just two in his last nine games.

ABOUT THE COYOTES (21-38-7): Shane Doan is tied for fourth on the team with 12 goals but enters Monday with a 12-game drought. The 38-year-old captain hasn’t tallied since Feb. 9 against Chicago and has scored only twice in his last 22 contests. Arizona is in danger of falling into the basement in the Western Conference as it sits just two points ahead of Edmonton.

OVERTIME

1. The Coyotes are 1-2-0 on their six-game homestand.

2. Nashville C Craig Smith has scored seven goals in his last 12 games to climb within three of his career high of 24 set last season and pull even with Forsberg and LW James Neal - who hasn’t tallied in nine contests - for the team lead.

3. Arizona has been shut out nine times this season, second only to Buffalo (10).

PREDICTION: Predators 5, Coyotes 1