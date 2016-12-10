Preview: Predators at Coyotes

The Nashville Predators received a combination of strong goaltending and tight defense throughout the month of November but both have been in short supply over the past four games. The Predators have surrendered 17 goals during a 1-2-1 stretch as they concluded a brief two-game road trip with a visit to the reeling Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night.

The second period of Thursday's 5-2 loss in Dallas encapsulated Nashville's recent struggles -- the Predators failed to score despite unloading 21 shots on goal while surrendering three goals en route to their 10th road loss in 13 games (3-8-2). "There's no excuse, there really isn't," defenseman Mattias Ekholm said. "We've just got to get better on the road, that's the bottom line." The Coyotes can't buy a win no matter the locale, extending their losing streak to six games (0-3-3) after Thursday's 2-1 overtime home loss to Calgary. Arizona has scored only goals during the six-game skid and is tied with Colorado (21) for the fewest points in the league.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Tennessee (Nashville), FSN Arizona

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (12-10-4): Viktor Arvidsson established a pair of personal milestones in the drubbing at Dallas, becoming the first Nashville player with multiple short-handed goals in a season since Shea Weber (2011-12) while also setting a career high with his ninth tally. Arvidsson also matched his career-best total of 16 points, set in 56 games last season, but he has been held off the scoresheet in four meetings with Arizona. Forward Filip Forsberg, still stuck on two goals, is mired in a six-game point drought.

ABOUT THE COYOTES (8-13-5): Arizona made a move to fortify the middle by acquiring center Peter Holland, a former first-round draft pick, from Toronto in exchange for a conditional draft pick. Holland appeared in only eight games with the Maple Leafs, notching one assist, but the Coyotes had a need at the position after Brad Richardson suffered a broken leg last month. "We hope he comes here with a new lease on life and takes advantage of what should be a good opportunity for him," Coyotes general manager John Chayka said.

OVERTIME

1. Coyotes G Mike Smith is 3-6-2 with a 3.14 goals-against average versus Nashville.

2. The Predators are 1-for-19 on the power play over the past six games.

3. Coyotes F Max Domi, whose eye was bloodied in a fight Thursday, was not at practice Friday and his status is unknown.

PREDICTION: Predators 4, Coyotes 3