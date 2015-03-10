Predators 2, Coyotes 1 (OT): James Neal scored at 2:45 of overtime as visiting Nashville put an end to its season-high six-game losing streak.

Moments after being denied on a glorious chance by Louis Domingue, the Predators took advantage of a fortunate carom to halt their skid. Arizona defenseman Klas Dahlbeck blocked Nashville blue-liner Seth Jones’ shot from the slot, but the puck went right to Neal, who buried it from the bottom of the left faceoff circle.

Paul Gaustad also tallied and Pekka Rinne made 27 saves for the Predators, who completed a sweep of the three-game season series and moved four points ahead of second-place St. Louis in the Central Division. Kyle Chipchura scored while Domingue turned aside 38 shots for the Coyotes, who lost for the 11th time in 12 contests.

After a scoreless first period, Nashville got on the board 3:26 into the second. Taylor Beck fanned on his shot from the inner edge of the left circle, but Gaustad swung his stick to knock the puck past Domingue from the slot.

The Coyotes cashed in on a power-play opportunity at 7:27 of the third to forge a tie. Defenseman John Moore wound up and slapped a pass from the top of the left circle that Chipchura redirected past Rinne from the slot for the equalizer.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Nashville pulled even with Anaheim in the race for the Presidents’ Trophy at 91 points apiece. ... Neal’s goal - his 22nd of the season - ended his nine-game drought and put him one ahead of Cs Craig Smith and rookie Filip Forsberg for the team lead. ... The Coyotes fell to 1-2-1 on their six-game homestand.