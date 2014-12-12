Rinne, Predators roll past Coyotes

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Nashville Predators goaltender Pekke Rinne has not given up an even-strength goal in the past two games, but he handles praise as does opponents’ shots -- with deflection.

“Throughout the whole season, we have been good defensively, so I mean those are the keys,” Rinne said. “The one thing you see from all top teams is consistency. That’s our goal, and so far we have been doing that.”

No NHL goaltender has performed as consistently well this season as Rinne, who recorded his league-high 19th victory in the Predators’ 5-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday at the Gila River Arena.

After center Antoine Vermette gave Phoenix a 1-0 lead on a power play goal at 4:11 of the first period, Rinne shut out the Coyotes the rest of the way, finishing with 31 saves. He shut out the Colorado Avalanche 3-0 Tuesday.

Left winger James Neal, center Mike Fisher and defenseman Ryan Ellis scored 11 minutes, 33 seconds apart in the first period for a 3-1 lead, helping the Predators (19-7-2) to their seventh victory in nine games.

“It doesn’t really seem to faze us,” Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said of giving up the first goal. “Our guys just do a really good job of staying with the process of how we want to play, and we are able to get back in it.”

Fisher and Neal had two points apiece. Fisher has four points in seven games since returning from an offseason Achilles injury.

Fisher’s power play goal tied it at 1, and Neal’s goal -- the puck deflected off his body and into the net -- made it 2-1 just as another power play ended. The Predators had not scored on a power play in their previous seven games.

“At that point of the game, it was a big difference, and we need to start doing more of that,” Fisher said of producing with the power play. “It has to be a big part of our game, and we have to get better.”

Arizona (10-16-3) lost for the seventh time in eight games. The Coyotes’ eight-game home losing streak is the longest since the franchise relocated from Winnipeg before the 1996-97 season.

”Frustrated. Disappointed,“ Coyotes coach Dave Tippett said when asked about his team’s mindset. ”They care. They want to do better.

“The frustration continues to build, but until we turn that frustration into mental resolve and getting the job done, more frustration will pile up.”

The Coyotes have been outscored 17-3 in their past four home games. Their last home victory was Nov. 14 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Coyotes goaltender Mike Smith made 33 saves, although his save percentage was just .868 thanks to the five goals allowed. He is 1-8-2 in his past 11 decisions.

“If you look at different stretches, we had some good shifts in a row,” Vermette said. “When you allow five goals, there are too many breakdowns.”

Ellis hit a wide open net from just outside the crease at 18:30 of the first period for a 3-1 lead. Ellis has three goals this season.

Nashville centers Calle Jarnkrok and Olli Jokinen scored their second goals of the season early in the third period.

Predators rookie center Filip Forsberg finished with two assists.

NOTES: Coyotes LW David Moss returned to the lineup exactly seven weeks after suffering a hand injury when he blocked a shot on a penalty kill in an Oct. 23 game at Minnesota. He missed 22 games. ... Nashville C Mike Ribeiro was mildly booed while playing his first game at Gila River Arena since leaving the Coyotes, who bought out the final three years of a four-year, $22 million free agent contract last summer. Ribeiro had 16 goals and 47 points in 2013-14. Ribeiro had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 Nashville victory Oct. 21 and has eight goals and 24 points this season. ... Predators C Paul Gaustad (lower body) missed his third game in four. He played 48 seconds against Colorado on Tuesday and was scratched Thursday. ... The announced crowd of 10,194 was the lowest of the season at Gila River Arena.