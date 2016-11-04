Duclair finally scores as Coyotes top Preds in shootout

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Arizona Coyotes right winger Anthony Duclair hadn't scored all season and it was eating at him. He won't have to fret any longer. The Coyotes' second-year forward had a goal in the third period to tie the game, and he scored one of two goals in the shootout as Arizona won its second straight game with a 3-2 win over Nashville on Thursday at Gila River Arena.

"It was bound to happen one game or the other, but it's been a bit of a challenge " Duclair said. "It definitely felt like forever."

Right winger Radim Vrbata also scored in the shootout for Arizona with his patented backhand move. The goal was Vrbata's 42nd career shootout goal and tied him with Detroit's Frans Nielsen for the most in NHL history.

"He tries a few other moves but he always seems to go back to the money one," Coyotes coach Dave Tippett said, smiling.

With the win, Arizona improved to 4-6 and 3-1 at home. Nashville fell to 3-5-2 and finished its road trip at 1-2-2.

Louis Domingue made 35 saves for Arizona despite dealing with dehydration and cramping in overtime. Pekka Rinne had 26 saves for Nashville, which has not won two in a row all season.

"We let a game get away," said Nashville coach Peter Laviolette, whose team had a season-high 18 shots in the first period. "We didn't play well in the second half of the game. They picked up their game in the second and the third and we didn't respond to it."

The Coyotes took an early lead when rookie center Christian Dvorak got behind the Nashville defense, waited an extra beat to get goaltender Pekka Rinne down, and then flipped a backhand over Rinne's pads at 9:17 of the first period. Dvorak had just been recalled from Tucson of the American Hockey League one day earlier, after being sent down on Monday.

"I spent about a day and a half in the hotel," Dvorak quipped.

Nashville tied it when defenseman Matt Irwin's shot from the point deflected off Arizona defenseman Alex Goligoski's stick and over Domingue's pad at 17:55 for Irwin's second goal of the season and second in as many games.

Nashville outshot the Coyotes 18-6 in the first period and had three power plays, including a brief 5-on-3 that Arizona killed thanks to a key faceoff win by center Brad Richardson in the defensive zone.

Predators right winger Craig Smith gave his team a 2-1 lead on Nashville's fifth power play of the game when he took a backhand feed from defenseman P.K. Subban and ripped a wrist shot over Domingue's blocker at 3:25 of the second period. Subban did all the work by carrying the puck through the neutral zone and drawing the defense to him. The goal came with Coyotes left winger Jamie McGinn serving a penalty for boarding Irwin.

Duclair scored his first goal of the season when he banged in a rebound of Max Domi's initial bid in front of Rinne. The goal came at the 5:48 mark of the third period as Arizona turned up the heat and turned the tables in the shot department, outshooting Nashville 18-8 from the start if the second period to the midpoint of the third.

Nashville entered the game as the NHL's No. 2 ranked power play at 33.3 percent, but the Predators went 1-for-7 (14.2 percent) against the Coyotes' 26th-ranked penalty-killing unit, including a 4-on-3 opportunity in overtime.

"The power play had a really good first period and had a lot of shots and chances," defenseman Roman Josi said. "We just couldn't convert and then we just didn't shoot the puck enough after that."

NOTES: Coyotes C Martin Hanzal missed his first game of the season with a lower-body injury. Hanzal has not played more than 65 games in a season since 2009-10. The Coyotes recalled C Christian Dvorak from Tucson (AHL) to replace him in the lineup. ... Coyotes D Michael Stone missed his third straight game with an upper-body injury. ... Coyotes LW Tobias Rieder (left leg) missed his first game since Nov. 1, 2014 vs. Carolina. ... Coyotes G Mike Smith (left leg) wore full gear in the morning skate, but has not yet faced shots. The Coyotes are still listing him as week-to-week. ... Predators C Mike Fisher (upper body) did not play. Kevin Fiala took his place in the lineup and played RW on the third line. ... Predators LW Miikka Salomaki (upper body) missed his eighth straight game and D Anthony Bitetto (upper body) missed his ninth straight. ... Predators G Pekka Rinne turned 34 on Thursday.