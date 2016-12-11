Newcomers carry Coyotes to 4-1 victory

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Hope has been a tough sell to the Arizona Coyotes' fan base this season. The franchise has missed the playoffs four straight years and the team sat at the bottom of the NHL standings entering Saturday's game against the Nashville Predators at Gila River Arena.

For one night, the kids reminded their fans to keep hope alive. Brendan Perlini scored his first NHL goal in his fourth NHL game, Laurent Dauphin scored on the same day he was recalled from the American Hockey League, Lawson Crouse had an assist and a fight, and first- or second-year players accounted for six of the Coyotes' 12 points in a 4-1 win over the Predators at Gila River Arena.

It was the first time the Coyotes scored at least four goals in a game since Nov. 8 at Colorado.

"When you have seven rookies in the lineup and two rookies score, that's a good thing," Coyotes coach Dave Tippett said. "It's not just that they scored. The way Crouse played tonight, that's a big man's game. That was the best game he has played in the NHL so far. He led the charge for us."

Mike Smith made 42 saves for Arizona, which ended a season-high six-game losing streak. It was the fifth time in the last 10 games that Smith has made at least 40 saves.

Pekka Rinne had 30 saves for Nashville, which got a goal from Roman Josi but lost for the fourth time in five December games (1-3-1).

"We've got to play faster and be better than what we were," Predators coach Peter Laviolette said in an unusually short media availability.

Alex Goligoski gave the Coyotes the lead when he delivered a hit in the defensive zone to start the transition game to Jordan Martinook. Crouse outraced two Nashville players to wipe out an icing call and then fed Goligoski at the point. He beat Rinne inside the near post at 12:50 of the first period for a 1-0 lead.

It was Goligoski's first goal as a Coyotes since signing a five-year, $27.375 million deal this summer.

Arizona widened the lead to 2-0 almost two minutes later off a four-on-three rush led by defenseman Jakob Chychrun.

Chychrun fed Ryan White at the right circle. White found Tyler Gaudet streaking up the slot and Gaudet's shot rang off the post. Dauphin was there to clean up the rebound for his second goal of the season.

Chychrun gave one back to Nashville a minute later when he deflected Roman Josi's shot from the point past Smith to cut the lead to 2-1 at 15:50 of the first period.

Perlini scored just after a Nashville power play expired to extend the Coyotes' lead to 3-1 at 12:48 of the second period. He was wide open in the slot to receive Shane Doan's pass and his shot beat Rinne high to the glove side, setting off an unorthodox celebration on which all his body parts seemed to be moving.

"I don't usually celebrate too much; usually just hands in the air," Perlini said. "The emotion kind of took over and you can really tell when you watch the replay."

Martin Hanzal added an insurance goal for Arizona at 14:28 of the third period when he knocked in a rebound of Radim Vrbata's shot off a two-on-one rush.

Nashville scored just three goals and allowed nine on its two-game road trip. The Predators are just 3-9-2 away from home.

"We had a lot of shots but not a lot of great chances for the amount of shots we had," Josi said. "We weren't getting second chances or getting in front of the net. We knew they were going to desperate. We should be desperate, too."

NOTES: The Coyotes placed LW Max Domi (upper body) on injured reserve. He is listed as week to week. Domi left Thursday's loss to Calgary late in the second period with a cut under his left eye after fighting the Flames' Garnet Hathaway. The Coyotes have not disclosed if the injury is related to the fight. ... To replace Domi on the roster, the Coyotes recalled C Laurent Dauphin and D Anthony DeAngelo from Tucson of the American Hockey League. ... The Coyotes played without C Peter Holland, who was recently acquired from Toronto. He hasn't sorted out his work visa issues yet but is hoping to join the team on a four-game road trip that begins Monday in Pittsburgh. ... Nashville D Ryan Ellis (upper body, IR) and RW Colton Sissons (upper body, IR) missed the game despite taking part in practice on Friday. ... Coyotes RW Anthony Duclair and D Michael Stone were surprise healthy scratches. Duclair has just one goal in 25 games after scoring 20 last season as a rookie.