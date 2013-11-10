Preview: Predators at Devils

The Nashville Predators begin the Eastern portion of their season-high seven-game road trip when they visit the New Jersey Devils on Sunday. Nashville is 2-1-1 on its trek thus far, including a 5-0 loss at Winnipeg on Friday in which it outshot the Jets by a 41-32 margin. It marked the third time this season the Predators were shut out and first since a 2-0 setback at Minnesota on Oct. 22.

New Jersey attempts to run its point streak to three games despite its offensive struggles. Since edging the Bruins in Boston 4-3 on Oct. 26, the Devils have scored six goals over five games and are 2-2-1 in that span - with both regulation losses being shutouts. The only contest during that stretch in which they tallied more than twice was a 3-0 triumph at Philadelphia on Thursday, although one of the goals was an empty-netter.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Tennessee (Nashville), MSG Plus (New Jersey)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (8-6-2): Carter Hutton is likely to be back in net after a rough outing on Friday, when he was pulled after allowing three goals on eight shots. Marek Mazanec came in and made 22 saves in his NHL debut. Center Mike Fisher missed Friday’s loss with a lower-body injury and is unlikely to play against New Jersey.

ABOUT THE DEVILS (4-7-5): Martin Brodeur, who posted his NHL-record 122nd career shutout in his previous start, is expected to be in net Sunday. Nashville is one of three teams the future Hall-of-Famer has yet to blank - San Jose and Edmonton are the others. Rookie defenseman Eric Gelinas has registered four points in his first seven games this season, with an assist in each of his last two contests.

OVERTIME

1. Nashville and New Jersey are two of six teams yet to score a shootout goal. The Predators are 0-for-8 in two losses, while the Devils are scoreless on 14 attempts in losing four times in the bonus format.

2. Nashville C David Legwand has collected seven of his team-leading 14 points over his last four games.

3. The Predators continue their road trip Tuesday against the New York Islanders before wrapping it up in Pittsburgh on Friday.

PREDICTION: Devils 2, Predators 1