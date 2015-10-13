Preview: Predators at Devils

Fresh off a pair of solid home victories, the Nashville Predators kick off a three-game road trip against Eastern Conference opponents when they visit the winless New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night. Goaltender Pekka Rinne registered his 37th career shutout in Nashville’s 2-0 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night and has surrendered one goal in the first two games.

Even though the Predators were among the league’s best home teams last season, they are embracing their early road tests against the Devils, New York Islanders and Ottawa. “It’s a good chance to bond as a team,” forward Eric Nystrom said. “To get away for an extended period of time and just focus on hockey, being around the team, getting better and winning some road games, it’s a great opportunity early in the season.” New Jersey opened the season with a back-to-back and was outscored by a two-to-one margin in dropping decisions to Winnipeg and Washington. Not much is expected from the Devils, who are opening the season against five teams that reached the postseason in 2014-15.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Tennessee (Nashville), MSG Plus (New Jersey)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (2-0-0): Nashville needs to get its offense cranked up after scoring a combined four goals in its two victories - both coming against a pair of last-place clubs from last season. “Sometimes on the road, you’ve just got to play simple and not be too cute, play hard and keep pucks in front of you,“ center Mike Fisher said. ”There are parts of our game offensively that can be better and sometimes, if we can simplify, I think we’ll get better results.” James Neal was back on the No. 1 line at Monday’s practice after Calle Jarnkrok saw some time there Saturday.

ABOUT THE DEVILS (0-2-0): New Jersey has surrendered three goals in one period in each of its losses to Winnipeg and Washington and first-year coach John Hynes knows his club will be enduring growing pains. ”It really goes through a sequence,“ Hynes said. ”First, you learn how to work. Second, you learn how to compete. ... And then you need to learn how to win.” Starting netminder Cory Schneider missed practice Monday to be with his pregnant wife, who is due to give birth to the couple’s first child, possibly putting Keith Kinkaid in line for a second consecutive start.

OVERTIME

1. The Predators have killed off all eight penalties in the two games.

2. Devils D John Moore (arm) also missed practice Monday but is expected to be in the lineup.

3. Predators D Seth Jones was named one of “Nashville’s 25 Most Beautiful People for 2015.”

PREDICTION: Predators 3, Devils 2