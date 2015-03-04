Devils hand Predators 4th straight loss

NEWARK, N.J. -- The New Jersey Devils shipped their most offensive-minded defenseman, Marek Zidlicky, to the Detroit Red Wings at the trading deadline Monday, hoping that their young defensemen could carry the load over the final 18 games of the season.

One day after the Zidlicky trade, defensemen Adam Larsson and Eric Gelinas came through, as each scored a goal in the first four minutes of the game, leading the Devils to a 3-1 victory over the Nashville Predators Tuesday night at the Prudential Center.

”It was nice to see one go in,“ said Larsson, who scored his third goal of the season just 58 seconds into the game. ”I had plenty of time to aim. It was nice to score. It was also nice for the team to win. It was a big confidence booster for us. It was big to get the first goal, then to keep it going. It was a real team effort. Me and Gely might have scored, but we had a lot of other stars tonight.

“Of course, I feel better about the way I‘m playing. It’s a matter of trust with my teammates and confidence in myself.”

The Devils (27-27-10), who won for the sixth time in their last eight games, have been dominant at home, posting an 8-2-1 record over their last 11 home games. With the two points that came with the victory, the Devils moved to within seven points of Boston for the final wild card slot in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

“We can’t afford to take the foot off the gas right now,” said Larsson, who now has two goals and 12 assists in the last 25 games. “We have to keep it going.”

The Devils also got another stellar performance from goaltender Cory Schneider, who made 33 saves in earning his 24th win of the season.

“I think it’s all about confidence,” Schneider said. “When you struggle, you don’t have confidence. Right now, I‘m going to work hard to keep mine. I am playing very confident right now, but I don’t want to have a bad one. I have to stay on top of my game.”

Left winger Mike Cammalleri, who closed the scoring when he was credited with his 24th goal of the season after he was pulled down from behind shooting at an empty net with 1:14 remaining, believes that the Devils’ recent success is all attributed to Schneider.

“I think Cory’s the answer,” Cammalleri said. “We know he’s going to be solid every night. We know what we’re going to get. I can’t say enough about the way he plays and how much he means to this team.”

The Predators (41-17-7) still own then NHL’s best record, but lost for the fourth straight time. They also surrendered the first goal of the game for the ninth straight contest.

“I thought the key to the game was the first period and getting behind again,” said center Mike Fisher, who scored his 16th goal of the season in the second period, drawing the Predators to within 2-1. “We have to play catch-up every night. The first period is killing us. There’s no excuse for it. We have to be better than that. I think they were probably a little hungrier than us.”

Defenseman Shea Weber agrees.

“We keep shooting ourselves in the foot,” Weber said. “It’s up to us to figure it all out. There are no excuses. We played well in the second period. Well, why couldn’t we do that in the first period? We can’t point fingers. We have to look at ourselves. We have to take pride in ourselves and find a way. We keep getting scored on first every game. We just have to do a better job of that.”

Carter Hutton made 20 saves in goal for the Predators, but suffered his first loss in eight games in net.

NOTES: The Devils activated rookie D Damon Severson from injured reserve. Severson suffered a broken left ankle and missed the last 31 games. Severson had four goals and eight assists in 32 games. ... Devils D Adam Larsson has two goals and 12 assists since Jan. 1 after having just one goal and four assists before then. ... Predators C Matt Cullen played in his 1,200th NHL game. ... The Predators have the highest scoring pair of defensemen in the NHL with D Roman Josi and D Shea Weber, who have combined to score 26 goals and collect 63 assists for 89 points.