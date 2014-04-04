Preview: Predators at Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks continue their charge toward the Pacific Division title when they host the Nashville Predators on Friday. Anaheim enters the contest one point ahead of San Jose in the division and three behind St. Louis and Boston in the race for the Presidents’ Trophy. The Ducks, who are one home victory away from tying the franchise mark of 28 set in 2007-08, improved to 5-0-1 in their last six contests with a 3-2 triumph over Edmonton on Wednesday.

Nashville has earned points in five of its last six games (4-1-1) but finds itself eight behind Dallas for the second wild-card spot in the West with six contests remaining. The Predators have been idle since Sunday, when Craig Smith scored the lone goal of the shootout in a 4-3 home triumph over Washington. Anaheim looks to complete a sweep of the three-game season series after posting 4-3 and 5-2 victories in Nashville.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Nashville), Prime Ticket (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (33-32-11): Rookie defenseman Seth Jones likely will be in the lineup as he has been cleared to return from the concussion he suffered at Chicago on March 23. The 19-year-old son of former NBA player Popeye Jones has registered six goals - two game-winners - and 18 assists in 72 games. Captain Shea Weber leads all NHL defensemen with 21 goals and 11 power-play tallies.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (50-18-8): Teemu Selanne has gone as high as he can on the all-time games played list. The “Finnish Flash” appeared in his 1,447th career contest Wednesday, passing Tim Horton for 22nd place. Anaheim has reached the 50-win mark for the first time in franchise history while Corey Perry has recorded the 10th 40-goal season in club annals - and second of his career (50 in 2010-11).

OVERTIME

1. Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf recorded four goals and two assists in the first two meetings with the Predators this campaign.

2. Nashville RW Patric Hornqvist is riding a five-game point streak during which he has recorded four goals and four assists.

3. Anaheim signed RW Nick Sorensen to a three-year entry-level contract Thursday.

PREDICTION: Ducks 3, Predators 1