Preview: Predators at Ducks

The two division leaders in the Western Conference meet for the first time this season when the Nashville Predators visit the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. The Predators moved into first place in the Central Division after a coughing up a three-goal lead in the final 2:01 of regulation and winning at Los Angeles 7-6 in overtime Saturday, improving to 6-1-1 in eight games. The Ducks boast a league-best 56 points and lead the Pacific Division by nine after going 11-3-1 in their last 15 contests.

Nashville posted at least seven goals for the second time this season Saturday without second-leading goal scorer James Neal (13), who is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. The Predators stand second in the NHL in scoring defense (2.22) and will look to contain captain Ryan Getzlaf, who is among the league leaders in points (43) and assists (30). Anaheim is 2-1-0 on its eight-game homestand and is 13-4-3 overall at Honda Center.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (25-9-3): Nashville continues to get great production from its defensemen as Roman Josi and Ryan Ellis each collected a goal and an assist against the Kings. Josi had the game-winner in overtime and boasts 24 points – fourth on the team – while captain Shea Weber owns 26 to stand among the top 10 defensemen in the league. Rookie Filip Forsberg leads the team with 14 goals and 36 points while Mike Ribeiro has had a renaissance with 32 after being bought out by Arizona.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (25-9-6): Anaheim is in the middle of the pack of the league in most statistics, but the Ducks just keep pocketing points while winning 19 of their 25 games by a goal. While Getzlaf leads the way, center Ryan Kesler is off to a strong start with 29 points, left wing Matt Beleskey has a team-best 16 goals and 23-year-old defenseman Sami Vatanen has been productive (26 points). Goalie Frederik Andersen matched a season high with 39 saves in the 4-3 win over St. Louis on Friday.

OVERTIME

1. Nashville C Mark Arcobello scored a goal Saturday in his first game with the club since being acquired from Edmonton.

2. Anaheim RW Kyle Palmieri scored his sixth goal of the season in his return Friday after missing six games with a shoulder injury.

3. The Predators snapped a five-game losing streak against Anaheim with a 5-2 victory in April.

