Preview: Predators at Ducks

After snapping a three-game skid, the Anaheim Ducks attempt to complete a three-game sweep of the Nashville Predators when the division leaders meet at the Honda Center on Sunday. Jakob Silfverberg scored his career-high 11th goal and added an assist in Anaheim’s 2-1 victory over Minnesota on Friday. “Lately, I’ve been (getting) a lot of confidence from (coach Bruce Boudreau). Been seeing a lot of minutes out there and that’s been helping a lot,” Silfverberg told the Orange County Register.

The 24-year-old Swede scored twice in Pacific Division-leading Anaheim’s 5-2 win over Nashville on Feb. 5 while Corey Perry and Matt Beleskey have also netted a pair in the season series. The Predators moved two points ahead of St. Louis in the Central Division after rallying to a 2-1 victory over Los Angeles on Saturday. Pekka Rinne, who made 23 saves to record his 200th career victory, owns a 10-4-4 career mark with two shutouts versus the Ducks.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Prime Ticket, Fox Sports Tennessee (Nashville)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (43-20-7): Viktor Stalberg acknowledged that he received a bit of luck in scoring the eventual game-winning goal on Saturday. “The law of averages usually evens out over a long season,” Stalberg told the Tennessean after his shot deflected off the stick of Los Angeles defenseman Jake Muzzin and past Jonathan Quick. “... It was nice to see one go in for us.” Craig Smith pulled even with James Neal by scoring his 22nd goal - and ended an 0-for-18 power-play drought in March in the process.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (43-20-7): Defenseman Francois Beauchemin scored his career-high ninth goal against the Wild and also had a tally and an assist in two meetings with Nashville this season. Frederik Andersen won both encounters with the Predators this season to improve to 3-0-0 in his career, but has dropped his last two decisions. Boudreau could also go with the hot hand in John Gibson, who has emerged victorious in seven of his last nine.

OVERTIME

1. Nashville continues to put itself behind the 8-ball by allowing the first goal in 13 of the last 14 contests.

2. Anaheim C Ryan Kesler has answered a nine-game drought without a point by collecting two goals and five assists in his last eight.

3. Neal missed Saturday’s tilt and is considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

PREDICTION: Ducks 4, Predators 2