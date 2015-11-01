Preview: Predators at Ducks

The Nashville Predators look to extend their point streak to seven games when they visit the punchless Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. Nashville has gone 4-0-2 since suffering its lone regulation loss of the season Oct. 15 to the New York Islanders, including a 1-0-1 mark on its four-game road trip.

James Neal scored a power-play goal in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime loss at Los Angeles, giving him at least one point in six of his last seven contests. Anaheim returns home after a disastrous 0-4-1 road trip during which it was shut out twice and scored a total of five goals. The trek began Oct. 22 in Nashville, where the Predators rolled to a 5-1 victory. The Ducks managed fewer than two tallies for the eighth time in 10 contests this season Thursday when they dropped a 2-1 decision at St. Louis.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Tennessee (Nashville), Prime Ticket, FSN San Diego (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (7-1-2): Neal is off to a strong start this season, as he leads Nashville in goals (seven), power-play tallies (three) and points (10). The three man-advantage goals in 10 games match the amount he totaled in 67 contests last campaign. Craig Smith, who has yet to notch an assist, has gone five games without a goal after scoring three in his first five contests.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (1-7-2): Offense has been Anaheim’s major issue this season, as the club has scored a league-low 10 goals in as many games. Mike Santorelli and defenseman Hampus Lindholm are tied for first on the team with two goals and share the club lead of three points with Corey Perry. Speaking of the former Hart Trophy winner, Perry — who has scored 27 or more goals seven times in his career — has yet to tally in 2015-16.

OVERTIME

1. Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf remains sidelined as he recovers from an appendectomy.

2. Nashville is two shy of matching the NHL record of 12 games without allowing a first-period goal to start a season, which was set by Los Angeles in 1974-75.

3. Anaheim has been shut out five times in its first 10 contests.

PREDICTION: Ducks 3, Predators 2