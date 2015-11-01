FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Preview: Predators at Ducks
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 32 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 2, 2015 / 4:03 AM / 2 years ago

Preview: Predators at Ducks

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Nashville Predators look to extend their point streak to seven games when they visit the punchless Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. Nashville has gone 4-0-2 since suffering its lone regulation loss of the season Oct. 15 to the New York Islanders, including a 1-0-1 mark on its four-game road trip.

James Neal scored a power-play goal in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime loss at Los Angeles, giving him at least one point in six of his last seven contests. Anaheim returns home after a disastrous 0-4-1 road trip during which it was shut out twice and scored a total of five goals. The trek began Oct. 22 in Nashville, where the Predators rolled to a 5-1 victory. The Ducks managed fewer than two tallies for the eighth time in 10 contests this season Thursday when they dropped a 2-1 decision at St. Louis.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Tennessee (Nashville), Prime Ticket, FSN San Diego (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (7-1-2): Neal is off to a strong start this season, as he leads Nashville in goals (seven), power-play tallies (three) and points (10). The three man-advantage goals in 10 games match the amount he totaled in 67 contests last campaign. Craig Smith, who has yet to notch an assist, has gone five games without a goal after scoring three in his first five contests.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (1-7-2): Offense has been Anaheim’s major issue this season, as the club has scored a league-low 10 goals in as many games. Mike Santorelli and defenseman Hampus Lindholm are tied for first on the team with two goals and share the club lead of three points with Corey Perry. Speaking of the former Hart Trophy winner, Perry — who has scored 27 or more goals seven times in his career — has yet to tally in 2015-16.

OVERTIME

1. Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf remains sidelined as he recovers from an appendectomy.

2. Nashville is two shy of matching the NHL record of 12 games without allowing a first-period goal to start a season, which was set by Los Angeles in 1974-75.

3. Anaheim has been shut out five times in its first 10 contests.

PREDICTION: Ducks 3, Predators 2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.