Preview: Predators at Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks did not secure the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference until the final day of the regular season and, in doing so, avoid a first-round matchup against Pacific Division rivals Los Angeles and San Jose. Nonetheless, Anaheim is bracing for a rugged test when it hosts the Nashville Predators on Friday night in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series.

The Ducks overcame an ugly start - losing nine of their first 10 games (1-7-2) - before regrouping with a huge stretch run to earn their fourth consecutive Pacific title. Anaheim lost two of the three matchups to the Predators, but the teams haven’t played since Nov. 17. “It’s been 60-something games since we played them,” Anaheim coach Bruce Boudreau said. “Can we trust anything we see on the tape?” Nashville, which lost to eventual Stanley Cup champion Chicago in the first round a year ago, navigated a series of ups and downs before putting together a franchise-record 14-game point streak to earn its ninth playoff berth in 12 seasons.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (41-27-14): Filip Forsberg scored 33 times and James Neal was right behind with 31 tallies, marking the second time in franchise history that Nashville has had a pair of 30-goal scorers, but the Predators also tied for the league lead with 203 points from their defense. “It’s been a big part of who we are all year,” Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said. “I think you need contributions from everybody. But our guys have done a good job back there playing our system and being involved when they can.” Pekka Rinne had the most second-most regulation losses (21) one of of the highest goals-against averages (2.48) in his career, but he’s 12-5-4 lifetime versus Anaheim.

ABOUT THE DUCKS (46-25-11): Reinforcements could be on the way for Anaheim, with forwards Rickard Rakell (appendix) and David Perron (shoulder) and defenseman Kevin Bieksa (upper body) all back at practice and looming as game-time decisions for the series opener. “We’re anxious, excited and ready to get going,” said forward Corey Perry, who led the Ducks for 34 goals. “We’ve had some good practices. Yesterday, there was a lot of skating, but today, we worked on a little bit of what they like to do and what we want to do against it.” Boudreau still has to decide on a starting netminder between the Jennings Trophy-winning tandem of John Gibson and Frederik Anderson, who combined for 43 victories.

OVERTIME

1. The Ducks led the league in power-play efficiency (23.1 percent) and also had the No. 1 penalty kill (87.2 percent).

2. Predators captain Shea Weber scored 14 goals with the man advantage, tops among league defensemen.

3. Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf, who led the team in scoring despite just 13 goals, has 37 points in 34 games versus Nashville.

PREDICTION: Ducks 2, Predators 1