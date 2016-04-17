Preview: Predators at Ducks

Having wrested away home ice with a hard-fought victory in Game 1, the visiting Nashville Predators can put the Anaheim Ducks on the ropes when the teams continue their Western Conference first-round series Sunday night. Filip Forsberg’s third-period goal off a fluke deflection proved to be the difference in Nashville’s 3-2 victory on Friday night.

The Predators have a chance to take command of the series with a second straight victory on the road but coach Peter Laviolette does not want his team looking ahead. “We’ll have our work cut out for us in Game 2,” Laviolette said. “To get off to the right start is a good thing. There’s so much hockey left to be played.” Anaheim, which clinched the Pacific Division title and No. 2 seed on the final day of the regular season, has not lost back-to-back home games since Nov. 11-13 and last faced the Predators on Nov. 17 prior to the series opener. ”The one thing, when you haven’t seen a team since November and you get to see them now, at least you know what you’re up against,“ Ducks coach Bruce Boudreau said. ”We’ll reset and hopefully come out and play an awful lot better Sunday.”

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, TVAS, Sportsnet, FSN Tennessee (Nashville), FSN West (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS: James Neal, who netted 31 goals during the regular season, scored 35 seconds into Game 1 and never slowed down, registering a game-high nine shots to help Nashville to a 33-29 edge. “For us, we just want to be in the offensive zone getting looks and I think we did that,” said Neal, who lauded linemate Ryan Johansen for his success. “He was making great plays. I like the way his game was. He gave me some great chances. I like the way our line played the first game.” Colin Wilson, who set a franchise record with five goals in a playoff series a year ago but scored only six times in the regular season, continued his postseason magic with a tally in Game 1.

ABOUT THE DUCKS: Boudreau declined to announce his starter in net for Game 2 - “I don’t want to talk about my goalies” - after John Gibson (30 saves) got the nod in the opener, getting victimized by a one-handed redirection by Wilson and Forsberg’s tally that went off the skate of Ducks defenseman Shea Theodore. Fellow blue-liner Josh Manson (head/upper body) was knocked out of the game after absorbing a thunderous hit from Forsberg in the first period, leaving his status unknown for Game 2. Defenseman Kevin Bieksa, sidelined since March 24 due to an upper-body injury, was on the ice during Saturday’s optional skate and is “eligible to play” if Manson is unable to go, according to Boudreau.

OVERTIME

1. The Predators have their first postseason series lead since 2012 against Detroit.

2. Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf notched a power-play goal Friday to give him 95 points in 98 postseason games.

3. Forsberg has five goals and two assists in seven playoff games.

PREDICTION: Ducks 4, Predators 2