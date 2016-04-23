Preview: Predators at Ducks

The home team has yet to win in the Western Conference first-round series between Anaheim and Nashville, a trend the Ducks hope to reverse when they host the Predators on Saturday night in Game 5. Anaheim rebounded from a pair of one-goal losses at home to win twice in Nashville to level the best-of-7 series at two victories apiece.

Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf said there was no panic among the team in facing an 0-2 series deficit, a mindset forged after Anaheim rebounded from a wretched 1-7-2 start to the season to win its fourth straight Pacific Division title. ”You have an ability to look around in the room and have confidence in each other, even when you’re in tough times,“ Getzlaf said. ”We got ourselves back in the series. That’s what we accomplished here.” Now the Predators are in the situation of having to regroup after squandering a glittering chance to deliver a knockout blow to the Ducks, losing Games 3 and 4 by a combined 7-1 tally. “This is not what we envisioned, but we’ve played good in their building,” Predators center Mike Fisher said. “It’s not going to get any easier. We know that. We have to respond and be quick.”

TV: 6 p.m. ET, NBCSN, Sportsnet, TVAS

ABOUT THE PREDATORS: One of the reasons for Nashville’s offensive struggles is the lack of production from the top line of Ryan Johansen, James Neal and Calle Jarnkrok, who have failed to hit the scoresheet since Neal potted a goal 35 seconds into the series opener. “I think it’s more about us,” Johansen told reporters following Thursday’s loss. “I felt a little better, but we still need to notch it up another gear. It’s going to be a good test for us as far as a line, and we need to go out there as a group and really amp our game up.” Forward Craig Smith (lower body) sat out Thursday, ending a streak of 243 consecutive games played (postseason included).

ABOUT THE DUCKS: Although Anaheim had the league’s top-ranked penalty kill during the regular season, coach Bruce Boudreau said his team is “playing with fire” by given so many power-play chances to the Predators, who were stifled on six chances Thursday to fall to 1-for-19 in the series. “I think it’s the same. We’re doing exactly what we’ve done all year,“ Ducks forward Chris Stewart said. ”The PK’s been stepping up like it’s doing all year. Guys are blocking shots and sacrificing their body. That’s what it takes to win this time of year.” Frederik Andersen has been magnificent since supplanting John Gibson in net, turning aside 57-of-58 shots.

OVERTIME

1. Andersen is 18-1-3 in his last 22 starts.

2. Neal has seven shots on net over the past three contests after registering nine in Game 1.

3. Ducks F Andrew Cogliano has two goals and two assists in the series.

PREDICTION: Ducks 3, Predators 2