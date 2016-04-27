Preview: Predators at Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks have been bounced from the playoffs in each of the past three seasons via a Game 7 loss at home, a dubious streak they will try to end when they host the Nashville Predators on Wednesday in a winner-takes-all matchup. The Predators forced the deciding contest with a 3-1 victory on Monday to advance to the first Game 7 in franchise history.

Predictably, the Ducks were not thinking about their past history and their inability to close out an opponent despite holding a 3-2 series lead three years running. “It’s a new team,” Anaheim coach Bruce Boudreau told reporters following Monday’s setback. “New time. Every year is different. Every day is different. And we’re looking forward to the game.” So are the Predators, who advanced to Game 7 the hard way, losing three straight after winning the opening two games of the series in California. “We did everything all year to push ourselves to this point,” Nashville forward James Neal said. “Why not win one more game?”

TV: 10 p.m. ET, NBCSN, TVAS, Sportsnet, FSN Tennessee (Nashville), FSN West (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS: Netminder Pekka Rinne has not enjoyed his best season and the uneven play extended into the playoffs, surrendering 11 goals as Nashville dropped Games 3 through 5, but he was at his best with his team facing elimination and is embracing the prospect of a win-or-go-home matchup. “Just facing Game 7, you know what it means and what’s at stake,” Rinne said. “To be going to Anaheim, they have their home crowd, but I feel like we’ve been playing really well in their building. Just really excited about this one.” Neal, held off the scoresheet since Game 1, scored on goal and set up another Monday.

ABOUT THE DUCKS: Corey Perry topped Anaheim by a wide margin with 34 goals -- the sixth time in the past eight seasons he has scored at least 30 times -- but he has yet to tally in the series against the Predators, although he has four notched four assists. Perry’s frustration reached its peak with just over 6 1/2 minutes remaining in the third period of Game 6 as he took a pass all alone in the slot, only to have his point-blank tying attempt swallowed up by Rinne. ”Those are ones I’ve got to bear down,” Perry said. “I just think I rushed the shot more than anything. Those things are just going like that right now.”

OVERTIME

1. The winner of the series advances to the next round to play San Jose.

2. Ducks C Ryan Kesler has scored in back-to-back games and has three goals in the series.

3. Nashville failed on its lone power play in Game 6 and is 1-for-23 in the series.

PREDICTION: Ducks 4, Predators 2