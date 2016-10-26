Preview: Predators at Ducks

The Anaheim Ducks could be without their captain and backup goaltender when they host the Nashville Predators on Wednesday. Anaheim lost both to upper-body injuries in its 2-1 overtime loss to the Sharks in San Jose on Tuesday, as Ryan Getzlaf departed after two periods while Jonathan Bernier exited after just 20 minutes.

Wednesday's contest will be just the second at home this season for the Ducks, who began the campaign with a five-game road trip during which they posted a 1-3-1 record. Nashville is seeking its first win away from home this season as it begins a five-game road trip. The Predators lost both of their previous road contests, dropping identical 5-3 decisions in Chicago on Oct. 15 and Detroit on Friday. Nashville has been idle since posting a 5-1 home victory over Pittsburgh on Saturday in which Viktor Arvidsson and Kevin Fiala each scored a pair of goals.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, FSN Tennessee (Nashville), Prime Ticket (Anaheim)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (2-3-0): Nashville hopes to have Pekka Rinne and forwards Craig Smith, Colton Sissons and captain Mike Fisher back in the lineup after the quartet missed Saturday's game with food poisoning. All four have returned to practice, but the Predators had recalls Austin Watson and Harry Zolnierczyk accompany them on the road trip as insurance. "We're just making sure we have the numbers that we need," coach Peter Laviolette told the team's website. "We have (Cody) Bass on injured reserve for a little bit, we have (Miikka) Salomaki and (Anthony) Bitetto out, so our numbers are down and we're going on a trip, so we just wanted to make sure we have bodies in place."

ABOUT THE DUCKS (2-3-2): Getzlaf was hit on the left forearm with a shot by San Jose defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic in the second period and retreated to the locker room but returned to finish the session before departing for good. The 31-year-old tops Anaheim in both assists (seven) and points (eight) while Corey Perry, Andrew Cogliano and defenseman Cam Fowler share the team lead in goals with three apiece. Perry's next point will be the 670th of his career, pushing him past Paul Kariya for sole possession of third place on the franchise list.

OVERTIME

1. Nashville D Matt Irwin, who signed a one-year contract July 1, could make his debut with the Predators after being recalled Monday from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League.

2. Fowler will move past Todd Marchant for 10th place in team history when he plays in his 422nd game with Anaheim on Wednesday.

3. The Predators assigned G Juuse Saros and Cs Trevor Smith and Frederick Gaudreau to Milwaukee a day after they were among five players recalled because of the food-poisoning epidemic that hit the team.

PREDICTION: Predators 5, Ducks 3