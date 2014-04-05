(Updated: CORRECTION: Fixing time on Winnik’s goal in fifth graph)

Predators 5, Ducks 2: Colin Wilson and Mike Fisher scored two goals apiece as visiting Nashville stalled Anaheim’s drive to claim the top seed in the Western Conference.

Patric Hornqvist added a goal and two assists as the Predators jumped out to a 3-0 lead and improved to 5-1-1 in their last seven games to pull within seven points of Phoenix for the second wild card in the West. Pekka Rinne made 27 saves to win for only the second time in seven starts.

Kyle Palmieri and Daniel Winnik scored for the Ducks, who maintained a one-point lead over San Jose atop the Pacific Division but remained three points behind St. Louis and Boston in the race for the Presidents’ Trophy. Jonas Hiller (13 saves) was yanked after allowing four goals in the first period but returned for the third period after Frederik Andersen (six saves) sustained an upper-body injury.

Wilson netted his second goal at the 12:41 mark of the first period and Fisher scored on a backhander 71 seconds later for a 3-0 lead. Palmieri converted in front off a pass from Patrick Maroon at the 15-minute mark, but Hornqvist answered two minutes later, collecting a carom off the back boards and stuffing home a backhander to send Hiller to the bench.

Winnik buried a shot from in front 3:18 into the second period cut the deficit to 4-2 but Fisher quelled any comeback hopes with four minutes left in the session. Captain Shea Weber unleashed a slap shot that hit Andersen in the mask and led to a tap-in for Fisher.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Hornqvist has five goals and six assists during a six-game point streak. ... Ducks C Mathieu Perreault assisted on Palmieri’s goal to give him 11 points in 11 games. ... Wilson has three goals in his last four games after failing to score in his previous 33.