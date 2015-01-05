Ducks rally to defeat Predators in shootout

ANAHEIM -- Seldom-used Nashville Predators backup goalie Carter Hutton was less than three minutes from recording his first victory of the season Sunday night at Honda Center, but Anaheim Ducks defenseman Francois Beauchemin had other ideas.

Beachemin charged the net to pounce on the rebound of a shot by center Nate Thompson at 17:43 of the third period. Beauchemin’s second goal of the season forced a scoreless overtime period, then a shootout that gave the Ducks a 4-3 victory over the Predators in the first meeting of the two Western Conference division leaders.

“The initial shot (Thompson‘s) hit the side of the net and got stuck there,” said Hutton, who made 30 saves in just his fifth appearance of the season as 25-win Pekka Rinne’s understudy. “He (Beachemin) chipped it, and I think it went off my stick, just an unfortunate bounce.”

Anaheim center Ryan Kesler scored the decider in the three-round shootout to deny Hutton his first victory since April 14, 2014 against Minnesota.

“He’s a shooter, and he made a good shot,” Hutton said of Kesler.

“Even though we were down, 3-2, I thought we were the better team,” Kesler said. “Other than giving up a couple of power-play goals, I thought we took it to them, five-on-five.”

Hutton said the Ducks “are a good hockey team, I think we match up pretty well with them. We’ll see them again.”

Right wing Jakob Silfverberg also scored in the shootout for Anaheim. Center Craig Smith had the lone shootout tally against Ducks goalie Frederik Andersen, who stopped Predators defensemen Roman Josi and Ryan Ellis. Hutton stopped the Ducks’ first shooter, right winger Corey Perry.

“We were in position to win that game,” Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said. “Carter played well, and our guys played hard. You hope for a different outcome, but it didn’t happen.”

After the Predators killed two early third-period penalties, with Hutton making four point-blank saves, including three on left winger Patrick Maroon, Nashville appeared headed for back-to-back victories over the NHL’s Southern California franchises before Beachemin intervened to get the Ducks even at 3-3.

“Our defensemen have been good at that all year,” Ducks coach Bruce Boudreau said of the timing of the play by the veteran. “Beauchemin, when he wants to go for that puck, no one can get in his way.”

The Predators (25-10-3) lost for the sixth time in their past seven meetings against the Ducks (26-9-6). Nashville was playing on consecutive nights after Saturday’s 7-6 overtime victory in Los Angeles.

Consecutive power-play goals by Nashville defenseman Seth Jones (at 13:50 of the second) and Smith (17:14) gave the Predators a 3-2 advantage to take into the final period. Jones’ second goal of the season deflected in off the stick of Ducks defenseman Ben Lovejoy. Smith’s 12th goal was a rebound of shot by Ellis from the top of the slot. Andersen (27 saves) got little help on either of those goals, as Anaheim found itself out of position at the wrong times.

Anaheim took four minor penalties in a span of 17:19 to close the middle period, and that parade to the penalty box was the turning point. The Ducks were short-handed a combined 13 times in their past two games.

The Ducks’ new-look first line had clicked for a goal and a 2-1 lead at 2:52 of the second. Coming down the right wing, Anaheim center Ryan Getzlaf left a drop pass for his new left wing, Rene Bourque, who fed in front to Perry for the re-direct, and his 15th goal.

Defenseman Mattias Ekholm’s third goal -- and second in two nights -- got Nashville even, 1-1, just 1:38 into the second. Ekholm took a cross-ice pass from Predators center Mike Ribeiro at the left point, and Ekholm’s low slap shot through traffic went in just inside the far post.

Ducks left winger Matt Beleskey quickly turned a neutral-zone giveaway by the Predators star rookie, center Filip Forsberg, into a 1-0 lead at 12:15 of the first period. Beleskey’s 17th goal came when his rising, wrist shot from above just inside the blue line went through the legs of Nashville defenseman Anton Volchenkov, and ticked off the raised glove of Hutton, into the net.

NOTES: Anaheim C Ryan Getzlaf and RW Corey Perry had a new/old LW in Rene Bourque, who practiced with them Saturday, replacing LW Devante Smith-Pelly. Bourque, who played with the Ducks’ two All-Star forwards earlier after being acquired from Montreal on Nov. 20, had been a healthy scratch the past two games. ... LW Smith-Pelly was a healthy scratch. ... Ducks LW Patrick Maroon, struck in the face by a puck in practice, was able to play. ... Nashville G Pekka Rinne, who leads the NHL with 25 wins, has not allowed a goal in nine overtime periods this season, including Saturday’s 7-6 victory at Los Angeles. ... Backup G Carter Hutton made his first start since Dec. 23 against Boston. ... LW James Neal, who leads the Predators with 118 shots and is plus-14 on the season, was scratched for the second game in a row because of an upper-body injury.