Ducks get off to fast start in win over Predators

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Anaheim Ducks quickly buried the accumulated frustration of a winless five-game road trip in their first home game back.

The Ducks scored three goals in the first 10 minutes to earn a 4-2 win over the Nashville Predators on Sunday night at the Honda Center.

Right winger Chris Stewart accumulated a goal and two assists as the Ducks (2-7-2) broke a five-game losing streak. Center Rickard Rakell and defenseman Sami Vatanen each added a goal and an assist, and goalie Frederik Andersen made 40 saves for his first win of the season.

“Obviously, it’s a relief,” Rakell said about the win. “We’ve been talking about letdowns and having trouble winning games. In Dallas, we were up 3-0 and it’s hard not to think about that.”

In Dallas, the Ducks took a 3-0 lead in the first period before the Stars rallied for a 4-3 win Oct. 27.

Defenseman Shea Weber and center Calle Jarnkrok scored for the Predators (7-2-2), who lost for the third time in four games after winning six of their first seven.

“I thought we played well,” Weber said. “We did a lot of good things offensively. But we made a couple of mistakes in our defensive-zone coverage that cost us.”

Anaheim, which entered the game with a league-low 10 goals, scored three in the first period, including two within 12 seconds.

Rakell became the first opponent to score a first-period goal against the Predators this season. With just 1:11 gone, Rakell deposited a backhanded shot from the right-wing post across the crease past goalie Carter Hutton, who made his second start of the season.

“It gave us a good feeling to build upon throughout the game, especially with my line,” Rakell said about his goal. “We scored early. We got good pressure early. We just stayed on each other to keep it up and try to protect the puck.”

Vatanen extended the Ducks’ lead to 2-0 with a slap shot from the top of the slot at 11:08. Then center Andrew Cogliano received a pass from right winger Jakob Silfverberg, skated from the blue line and converted a wrist shot from the top of the right faceoff circle at 11:20 for a 3-0 advantage.

“We came out in waves,” Stewart said. “The whole team fed off it. That’s how we have to play.”

The 12-second span was the quickest between two Ducks goals since Anaheim scored twice within 11 seconds on Jan. 19, 2013 in Vancouver.

After Cogliano’s goal, Predators coach Peter Laviolette called a timeout.

“I’ve been in games where you’re down 3-0 in the first 10 minutes because you forgot to come out of the locker room,” Laviolette said. “That wasn’t the case tonight. Our guys played hard from start to finish. But (the Ducks) were opportunistic. They came out hungry.”

Nashville narrowed the deficit to 3-1 with a power-play goal at 5:23 of the second period. Weber scored his third of the season by propelling a slap shot from the left point past Andersen while the Predators had a 4-on-3 advantage.

Stewart extended Anaheim’s lead to 4-1 with nine minutes left in the period. Stationed at the left-wing post, Stewart converted the rebound of defenseman Korbinian Holzer’s shot from the opposite post.

Jarnkrok’s wrist shot from the left circle drew the Predators within 4-2 at 12:59.

Hutton finished with 24 saves.

NOTES: Nashville scratched D Victor Barkley, D Anthony Bitetto and LW Eric Nystrom. ... The Predators, who did not allow a first-period goal in 10 games, entered Sunday night’s contest within two of the NHL record to start a season set by the Los Angeles Kings in 1974. ... Predators C Cody Hodgson played in his 300th career game. ... Anaheim scratched C Ryan Getzlaf, RW Tim Jackman and D Joe Piskula. ... Getzlaf performed light drills Friday, two days after having an appendectomy, and received treatment Saturday. The team has set no date for his return. ... Ducks GM Bob Murray said Friday he would give coach Bruce Boudreau more time to reverse the team’s losing course. “I‘m not inclined to make rash changes. I‘m going to be patient,” Murray said after the Ducks returned from an 0-4-1 road trip.