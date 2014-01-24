Preview: Predators at Flames

The Nashville Predators are climbing back into the playoff chase with four wins in their last five games and look to keep it going when they visit the struggling Calgary Flames on Friday. Carter Hutton yielded one goal in each contest as the Predators beat Dallas at home on Monday and posted a 2-1 victory at Vancouver three days later to move over .500 for the first time in more than a month. The Flames ended a franchise-record seven-game home losing streak last time out with a 3-2 triumph over Phoenix.

Nashville stands eight points out of eighth place in the Western Conference with five of the next seven on the road before the Olympic break. The Predators have converted six of their 18 chances on the power play over the last five games, including Nick Spaling’s winning goal against Vancouver with 7:22 left. Calgary has totaled only seven goals in its last eight home games while getting shut out four times.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Tennessee (Nashville), SNET-Calgary

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (23-22-7): Spaling has raised his game of late, collecting five points in his last five games to help ignite the Predators’ improving offense. David Legwand leads balanced Nashville with 35 points while captain Shea Weber has 34 and Craig Smith 30, including the tying goal against Vancouver on Thursday. Michael Del Zotto made his debut with the team Thursday after being acquired from the New York Rangers for fellow defenseman Kevin Klein and played 13:15 while blocking two shots.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (17-27-7): Karri Ramo played five of the last six games in net, going 2-2-1 while allowing 11 goals to improve his save percentage to .906 for the season. Jiri Hudler has struggled a bit with only two goals over the last 14 games, but easily leads the Flames in assists (27) and points (40) while owning an even plus/minus rating. Captain Mark Giordano, the team’s top blue liner, is second with 23 points despite missing 18 games and rookie Sean Monahan leads the Flames with 14 goals.

OVERTIME

1. Nashville is 3-4-0 in the second of back-to-back games this season, including losses in the last two.

2. Calgary is 4-of-41 on the power play over the last 14 contests, dropping to 29th in the league at 13.6 percent.

3. The Predators have won five of the last six meetings, including a 4-2 triumph at Nashville on Jan. 14.

PREDICTION: Predators 4, Flames 3