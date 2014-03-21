Preview: Predators at Flames

(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing in first graph)

The Nashville Predators attempt to salvage the finale of their three-game road trip when they visit the Calgary Flames on Friday. Nashville is in the midst of a three-game losing streak during which it has been outscored 11-2. The Predators, who suffered a 2-0 loss at Vancouver on Wednesday, are all but certain to miss the postseason as they sit 11 points behind Phoenix for the second wild card in the Western Conference with three teams between them and only 12 games remaining.

Calgary skated to its third win in four games on Tuesday as it posted a 3-1 home triumph over Buffalo. Mike Cammalleri and Paul Byron scored 4:11 apart midway through the third period to lead the Flames to their fourth win in five home games. The clubs met twice in an 11-day span, with each posting a victory in its own building.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Tennessee (Nashville), RSN West (Calgary)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (29-31-10): Since his four-goal performance at Calgary on Jan. 24, Eric Nystrom has been all but invisible. The 31-year-old has scored a pair of tallies and notched one assist in 17 games since the career-best effort. In need of offense, Nashville on Thursday recalled 22-year-old center Calle Jarnkrok, who was the key piece in the trade that sent David Legwand to Detroit at the deadline.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (28-34-7): With Nashville expected to debut one of its top prospects, Calgary likely will do the same. Left wing Ken Dagostino signed a two-year contract on Monday following the conclusion of his fourth season at Yale. The 21-year-old New Jersey native, who was obtained from Pittsburgh in the deal involving Jarome Iginla last season, registered 132 points in 134 games with the Bulldogs.

1. Nashville has scored 164 goals, the lowest total in the Western Conference.

2. Jarnkrok recorded five goals and two assists in seven games with Milwaukee of the American Hockey League after being acquired from the Red Wings.

3. Flames C Jiri Hudler, who leads the team with 30 assists and 44 points, is expected to return to the lineup Friday after missing seven contests with a lower-body injury.

PREDICTION: Predators 3, Flames 0