Preview: Predators at Flames

The Calgary Flames have to be mostly happy with their first 11 games of the season, as they’re above .500 despite a two-game skid and possess one of the best defenses in the league to date. But home ice has been a major struggle for the Flames, and they’ll face a legitimate challenge Friday as they host the red-hot Nashville Predators. Nashville is coming off a 4-1 triumph over the Edmonton Oilers, remaining unbeaten in regulation on the road.

Calgary has been on the lower end of the league’s goal-scoring spectrum for several seasons but has been succeeding in 2014-15 on the strength of solid defensive play and sensational goaltending. The Flames actually outplayed the Montreal Canadiens in their last encounter - outshooting them 38-19 - but ultimately fell short in a 2-1 shootout defeat. The Predators are no slouches themselves, coming into the matchup with just 16 goals allowed in nine games.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Tennessee (Nashville), RSN West (Calgary)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (6-1-2): Nashville unveiled a new line combination Wednesday in Edmonton, and it didn’t take long for the trio of Matt Cullen, Craig Smith and Derek Roy to show glimpses of greatness. Smith led the way with a pair of goals and raved afterward about the chemistry the unit displayed. And Cullen, who opened the season on injured reserve, had plenty of good things to say about Smith. “He’s so good at getting in and getting pucks back when we’re in the offensive end. He’s a good finisher.”

ABOUT THE FLAMES (5-4-2): Calgary comes into the night with just one win in its first five home games, and could be in for a tough Friday night. The Flames find themselves perilously thin down the middle after losing Matt Stajan for at least six weeks to a knee injury and seeing Joe Colborne listed as day-to-day with an upper-body issue. Assistant general manager - and ex-Flames center - Craig Conroy, who retired at the end of the 2010-11 season, joked to the Calgary Herald: “I‘m ready to come back. I better get in the gym, though.”

OVERTIME

1. Calgary prevailed 3-2 in a shootout in the first meeting of the season on Oct. 14.

2. Smith has recorded a goal and six assists in 10 career games versus the Flames.

3. Nashville is just 2-for-27 with the man advantage on the season and hasn’t scored a power-play goal since Oct. 18.

PREDICTION: Predators 3, Flames 1