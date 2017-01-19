Preview: Predators at Flames

The Calgary Flames were a disaster at home during the first month of the season but they have reversed their fortunes heading into Thursday's matchup against the visiting Nashville Predators. The Flames lost six of their first eight games at Scotiabank Saddledome this season, but are 5-1-0 at home since New Year's Eve.

A power play that has converted on nearly one-third of its chances (24 of 73) since the start of December has also been a boon for Calgary, which has scored eight times on the man advantage over the past six games. The Flames have had Nashville's number over the previous two seasons, winning five of the six matchups -- although five of the games have been decided by one goal. The Predators came up short in a bid for a season-high fourth consecutive win, falling at Vancouver 1-0 on Tuesday in the second stop of a five-game road trip. "I liked a lot of what we did," Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said. "I thought we competed hard and gave ourselves a chance to win."

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Tennessee (Nashville), Sportsnet West (Calgary)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (20-17-7): Defenseman P.K. Subban, sidelined for the past 15 games, practiced fully for the second time in three days on Wednesday, but Laviolette was non-committal on whether he would be available Thursday. "He looked good," Laviolette said. "But he looked good yesterday, and he looked good four days ago." With Roman Josi and fellow blue-liner Petter Granberg already on injured reserve, Nashville claimed defenseman Brad Hunt off waivers from the St. Louis Blues.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (24-20-3): Center Mikael Backlund scored a pair of goals in a 13-second span against Florida on Tuesday en route to his fourth three-point night since Dec. 10. Backlund has amassed 20 points over the last 17 games and continues to thrive on the "3M" line with Matthew Tkachuk and Michael Frolik, who combined for seven points Tuesday. "One of the top lines in the league, for sure, both ends," Calgary captain Mark Giordano said. "The goals they've been scoring are huge."

OVERTIME

1. Backlund already has scored a career-best six goals.

2. Nashville is 0-for-16 on the power play over the past six games.

3. Flames C Sam Bennett is mired in a 10-game point drought.

PREDICTION: Flames 3, Predators 2