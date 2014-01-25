Nystrom scores 4, Preds still fall to Flames

CALGARY, Alberta -- When they drafted him in the first round in 2002, the Calgary Flames undoubtedly had designs on left winger Eric Nystrom scoring some big goals at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

Just not for the other guys.

Now with his fourth team at the NHL level, Nystrom had a career-high four goals Friday for the Nashville Predators, although the host Flames fought back for a 5-4 shootout victory.

“To let that slide, it’s really, really frustrating,” Nystrom said. “I don’t care if I score nine. If they score 10, it’s a loss. We had that game in our hands.”

It slipped away.

Right winger David Jones scored twice and center Mikael Backlund also chipped in as the Flames erased a pair of two-goal deficits in the third period. The Flames (18-27-7) also got a first-period tally from captain Mark Giordano.

After overtime solved nothing, right winger Jiri Hudler and rookie center Sean Monahan each scored for Calgary in a four-round shootout and goaltender Reto Berra made an incredible save on defenseman Ryan Ellis to end it.

The Flames are winners of back-to-back games at the Scotiabank Saddledome after snapping a franchise-record seven-game home losing streak.

“It’s been our motto all year: ‘Never give up,'” said Flames defenseman TJ Brodie, who assisted on Jones’ game-tying goal at the 13:36 mark of the third period.

“Every game, we’ve come out and everyone has played hard and never given up no matter what the score is. That’s what we want from everyone and that’s what every game is going to be like.”

Defenseman Roman Josi had the only goal in the shootout for the Predators (23-22-8), who have at least a point in six of their past eight outings.

Nystrom was surprisingly left on the bench in the showdown despite scoring four goals during the game. He now has six goals in 14 career games against Calgary, where he spent parts of four seasons with from 2006-10.

“I had a lot of good memories in this building and it’s always fun playing against that red jersey and coming in here and seeing all the fans,” Nystrom said. “It’s always nice coming back to where it all started. Obviously, I would’ve liked to have the two points. We fell a little short.”

Nystrom capitalized on Nashville’s first shot of the night, grabbing a loose puck, fooling Flames netminder Karri Ramo with a head fake and then rifling a shot into the net at the 1:51 mark of the opening period.

With Predators center Paul Gaustad serving his punishment for holding, Giordano knotted the score just 1:32 later, picking the top corner from the blue line on the power play. With the goal, Calgary’s captain extended his personal point streak to a career-high six games.

Nystrom struck early again in the second period. Josi’s dump-in caused problems for Ramo, who managed to get his blocker on the bouncing puck but couldn’t stop the Predators’ left winger on the rebound just 1:50 after the intermission.

Nystrom completed his first career hat trick with a deflection just over four minutes later, although Gaustad was originally credited with Nashville’s third goal of the night. Berra relieved Ramo after Nystrom got a piece of Gaustad’s shot from an awkward angle.

Jones trimmed the lead on a power play early in the third period, scoring on a shot from the slot that Predators goalie Devan Dubnyk probably should have stopped.

Nystrom restored the two-goal lead when he poked Matt Cullen’s pass through Berra’s five-hole, but the Flames weren’t going away.

Backlund deflected Kris Russell’s point shot on the power play -- Calgary’s third of the night on the man-advantage -- at 12:27 of the third period and Jones got a piece of Brodie’s blast just 69 seconds later to tie it up.

”We know we’re dealing with lots of young players and there’s not a better way to show character than what we did tonight,“ said Flames coach Bob Hartley. ”Three goals on the power play. We never quit in the third period. We had good legs. Our forechecking game was great. Our tracking back was very good. Reto came in and shut the door, made some pretty good saves. We got the game in a shootout and Jiri and Mony gave us some big goals.

“Our guys deserve lots of credit,” he added. “I‘m really proud of our guys.”

Dubnyk finished with 27 saves for the Predators. After Ramo surrendered three goals on 12 shots, Berra was beaten just once on 13 attempts.

The 26-year-old from Switzerland is now 4-0 in shootouts in his first NHL campaign.

“We had nothing to lose. That was my mindset when I went in there, just play the puck and try to do your best,” Berra said. “It was an awesome game for everybody, especially for me because my family was here for the first time. Great comeback and to win in a shootout again, it’s really good.”

NOTES: The Flames continue their five-game homestand with Tuesday’s meeting with the Chicago Blackhawks at the Scotiabank Saddledome, while Edmonton is the next stop on the Predators’ four-game journey. They’ll face off Sunday against the Oilers. ... Flames LW Paul Byron returned to the lineup after missing one game with a sore foot, while RW Brian McGrattan and D Ladislav Smid were both spectators due to undisclosed injuries. ... Flames LW Michael Cammalleri, who has been out for seven games due to a concussion, participated in Friday’s morning skate but has not been cleared for contact. ... The Predators recalled LW Taylor Beck from the AHL’s Milwaukee Admirals for their road trip, but he has yet to play. ... Predators assistant coach Lane Lambert stayed home to be with his wife, who is undergoing chemotherapy treatments. Scott Nichol, a longtime NHLer and now director of player development for the Predators, is helping out behind the bench.