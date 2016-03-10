Backlund nets winner in OT as Flames defeat Predators

CALGARY, Alberta -- Mikael Backlund was the beneficiary of yet another great play by Johnny Gaudreau in overtime.

Backlund converted a nice feed from Gaudreau at 1:12 of overtime to give the Flames a 3-2 win over the Nashville Predators on Wednesday at the Scotiabank Saddledome.

“It was a long shift for him,” said Backlund. “I was expecting him to shoot after a while there, then it just came. You’ve always got to be ready when he has the puck.”

Backlund even went so far as comparing Gaudreau to NHL-leading scorer Patrick Kane of the Chicago Blackhawks.

“There aren’t too many guys like him in this league,” Backlund said. “He’s definitely up there with Patrick Kane. He’s having a dominant year, but those two guys are so quick in tight with the stick, too. It’s impressive to watch.”

Gaudreau also scored twice in a span of 10 seconds in the first period for the Flames (28-34-5), who have earned points in three straight games on the heels of a seven-game losing streak.

“I thought about (shooting) for a second because Backs was kind of behind the guy,” said Gaudreau of his overtime assist. “He busted up the ice pretty hard there, beat his guy, and I found him for the empty net there.”

Sean Monahan and Mark Giordano both finished with two assists for the Flames, while goaltender Joni Ortio made 24 saves to improve his record to 2-6-3 this season.

Mike Fisher had a goal and an assist in the third period for the Predators, who rallied from a 2-0 deficit to force overtime.

“Guys know it wasn’t where we needed to be and they know that we’re capable of playing better,” said Predators coach Peter Laviolette. “I think the big thing is they found a way to turn it around in the third period. For me that speaks volumes to the guys in the room and their commitment to get a win.”

In his 30th NHL game, rookie Nashville defenseman Anthony Bitetto scored his first career goal.

“It’s nice to get it out of the way, I guess,” Bitetto said. “It’s obviously something you always think about it as a kid. It’s a pretty good feeling, but it’s unfortunate we didn’t get the win.”

With the overtime loss, the Predators extended their franchise-record point streak to 14 straight games (9-0-5).

Making his first start since Feb. 23 -- a span of six games -- Nashville goalie Carter Hutton stopped 31 of 34 shots he faced.

The Flames finished the game without the services of forward Sam Bennett and defenseman TJ Brodie, who both left for the dressing room with upper-body injuries.

The Flames carried the majority of the play early in the game and were rewarded when Gaudreau wired a shot to the short side past Hutton at 9:34 of the first period. Initially neither of the referees signaled a goal and play continued until 9:57, when the horn sounded to stop the clock. A video review then determined that the puck entered the Nashville net.

Only 10 seconds after play resumed, Gaudreau scored his second of the game when he took a pass from Monahan and skated past falling Nashville defenseman Ryan Ellis before snapping a shot through Hutton’s legs.

Although Gaudreau broke his previous personal mark of two goals in 16 seconds that he set last season against the Edmonton Oilers at home in December of 2014, he didn’t break the Flames’ franchise mark that was set by Lanny McDonald in March of 1984 when he scored twice in just six seconds.

“I didn’t even think the first one went in,” Gaudreau said. “I kind of got lucky there. It hit the camera. It was a nice bounce. The second goal was a nice play by Sean. I had a little breakaway there and found the five-hole.”

After a scoreless second period, Bitetto was in the right place at the right time to tap a nice feed from Mike Fisher past Ortio at 7:44 of the third period to get the Predators on the board. Fisher was actually sitting on the ice when he spotted Bitetto at the side of the net and fed him the puck for the easy tap-in.

Fisher then converted a feed from Viktor Arvidsson with 1:18 remaining in regulation to force the extra session.

NOTES: Nashville had scored at least four goals in five straight games and at least three in seven in a row. ... The Predators are 12-1-4 this season against teams from Canada, including 8-0-2 on the road. ... Flames D Jakub Nakladal returned to the lineup after missing one game with an eye injury sustained in the second period of a 4-2 win over the Penguins in Pittsburgh on Saturday. ... D Tyler Wotherspoon played his second straight game for the Flames after being recalled Monday from the AHL’s Stockton Heat on an emergency basis. This time, he was filling in for D Deryk Engelland, who sat out with a lower-body injury. ... Calgary also scratched G Niklas Backstrom, and Nashville scratched D Barret Jackman and C Paul Gaustad, the latter of whom is out with an upper-body injury.