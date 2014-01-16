Preview: Predators at Flyers

A franchise-worst 1-7-0 start to the season is a distant memory for the Philadelphia Flyers, who will look to continue their stellar play at home when the Nashville Predators pay a visit on Thursday night. The Flyers went more than two months without a loss at home, winning 10 straight before falling to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. Philadelphia is coming off a last-minute win in Buffalo - its 10th victory in the last 14 games - and has moved into a tie for second place in the Metropolitan Division.

Staying afloat in the ultra-competitive Western Conference is a chore in itself, but the Predators finally conceded they couldn’t go any further without a No. 1 goaltender. Nashville acquired Devan Dubnyk from the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday in exchange for Matt Hendricks. “Dubnyk gives us a chance to be a little bit better, going with the guy that’s clearly had a lot more experience, clearly been a No. 1, has won a lot of big games in his career,” Predators general manager David Poile said.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (20-21-7): With Pekka Rinne sidelined since late October with a hip infection, Nashville has been forced to go with the tandem of untested youngsters Marek Mazanec and Carter Hutton, one of whom is expected to be sent to the minors. Dubnyk has not exactly lit it up in Edmonton this season, posting an 11-17-2 record and a 3.36 goals-against average, but he’s also been playing behind a defense that has yielded a league-worst 174 goals. The Predators are coming off a 4-2 home win over Calgary, only its second victory in eight games (2-3-3).

ABOUT THE FLYERS (24-19-4): Scott Hartnell had a goal and two assists in Tuesday’s win at Buffalo, giving him five goals and eight assists in his last 12 games, but his status is uncertain due to a lower-body injury that has him listed as day-to-day. Vincent Lecavalier supplied the game-winner against the Sabres, scoring with 14.8 seconds to play to halt a 13-game goalless drought. “It felt good. They’ve been hard to come by since I got back from my injury,” Lecavalier said. “Sometimes a goal like that will kind of, I don’t want to say jump-start, but get more confidence and keep going.”

1. Flyers G Steve Mason is 6-7-4 lifetime against the Predators.

2. Nashville is seeking its first win in Philadelphia since Nov. 29, 2006.

3. The Flyers have killed off 30-of-31 penalties over the past nine games.

PREDICTION: Flyers 4, Predators 2