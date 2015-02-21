Preview: Predators at Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers face their toughest test of the month when they host the league-leading Nashville Predators on Saturday afternoon. The Predators defeated Philadelphia 4-1 in Music City on Dec. 27, but the Flyers are 15-8-5 at home and 5-3-1 against Central Division opponents. Nashville saw its six-game winning streak come to an end Thursday with a 5-2 road loss to the New York Islanders, while Philadelphia is 4-1-2 in its last seven home games.

The Flyers might get goaltender Steve Mason back from a knee injury next week, but they will either start Ray Emery or Rob Zepp in the first of back-to-back contests this weekend. Nashville is expected to give Pekka Rinne his sixth straight start after he allowed more than four goals in an appearance for the first time since Jan. 3. The Predators are 15-6-1 against the Eastern Conference and own the best even-strength goal ratio in the NHL.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, Fox Sports Tennessee (Nashville), CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (39-13-6): Defenseman Anton Volchenkov is week-to-week with a lower-body injury, while Ryan Ellis is expected to return to the lineup next week. Cody Franson and Mike Santorelli have yet to play since being traded from the Toronto Maple Leafs due to visa issues, but they could be in the lineup Saturday. Craig Smith has three goals and two assists on a three-game scoring streak.

ABOUT THE FLYERS (24-23-11): Emery has started all six games since Mason’s injury, going 2-1-3 with a 2.49 goals-against average and .911 save percentage. Captain Claude Giroux and fellow All-Star Jakub Voracek skated on separate lines at practice Friday for the first time since the 2012-13 season. Wayne Simmonds has four goals and four assists on a six-game point streak.

OVERTIME

1. Nashville has not suffered consecutive regulation losses this season.

2. Giroux has seven points in eight career games against the Predators.

3. Nashville rookie Filip Forsberg reached the 20-goal plateau in Thursday’s loss to the Islanders.

PREDICTION: Predators 4, Flyers 2