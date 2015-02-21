Up-and-down Flyers hit a high note

PHILADELPHIA -- These 2014-15 Philadelphia Flyers sure are tough to predict.

After dropping two straight games at home to teams sitting below .500, the Flyers came out Saturday and notched a 3-2 shootout victory over the NHL-best Nashville Predators on Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center.

”Unfortunately, we don’t play like that every night,“ Flyers right winger Wayne Simmonds said. ”We have to find a way to play that way against teams that are below us.

“We just focus in, hone in on what we need to do and keep it more simple. It worked out.”

Simmonds scored in the shootout and tallied a goal in the first period, while right winger Jakub Voracek netted the game-winner in the shootout, when goalie Rob Zepp stopped the Predators’ only two shots.

Philadelphia (25-23-11), pulled to within four points of the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, thanks to the Boston Bruins having lost six in a row.

Unlike the Flyers, Nashville (39-13-7) is sitting comfy and remains the NHL’s points leader with 85.

But on Saturday, it looked far from it.

”Yeah, our first two periods weren’t good at all,“ center Mike Fisher said. ”Probably the worst we played in a long time. Give (the Flyers) credit, they came hard, they forechecked, they skated well, they did some good things.

“We knew it had to be our turn in the third. We grabbed a point out of it, overtime could have gone either way. Overall, they deserved to win, they were the better team for the most of the time.”

The Flyers stayed true to their unpredictable nature by winning via shootout, improving to only 3-7 in such situations, while the Predators dropped to 5-5.

“We haven’t had too much success in the shootout, but we went down with a purpose tonight,” Simmonds said.

Predators goalie Pekka Rinne (34-8-3) made 31 saves, but couldn’t stop either two shots in the shootout.

However, it was the slow start that did Nashville in.

“That was all us -- we didn’t get off the mark,” Predators coach Peter Laviolette said. “I thought the second half of the game, we showed up and looked pretty good.”

Center Ryan White scored a goal at 11:21 into the second period to snap a 1-1 tie, but that lead wouldn’t last long into the third period.

Predators center Craig Smith scored 23 seconds into the final stanza before both teams went scoreless the rest of the way through overtime. It was Smith’s 18th goal of the season.

Simmonds opened the game’s scoring with his 23rd goal of the season on a redirection off a shot by defenseman Michael Del Zotto at 8:59 into the game.

“I liked all game,” Flyers coach Craig Berube said. “We had real good jump early. To me it starts in our own end, we did a good job there first.”

Nashville answered when center Colin Wilson snapped a wrister unassisted past Zepp with a little more than a minute left in the first period, but then the Predators went silent.

“We weren’t confident with the puck, we didn’t play the way we needed to play,” Fisher said. “Not good enough passion and energy, and once we decided we wanted to play, like most nights, we took over.”

However, that was too little, too late.

Backup Zepp (4-1-0), in his third stint with the Flyers this season, made 20 saves in the win, as the Flyers try to climb the standings into the playoff picture.

”We have come a long ways,“ Berube said. ”We have a long way to go. Guys have been resilient, working hard, and we’ve got some good goaltending with Mason out.

“It’s going to give us confidence, for sure.”

NOTES: Predators coach Peter Laviolette returned to Philadelphia for the first time since being fired by the club three games into the 2013-14 season. Laviolette spent parts of five seasons (2009-14) with the Flyers, leading them to a Stanley Cup finals appearance in 2009-10 when he took over at midseason. When it asked if it was strange being back in the Wells Fargo Center, he said: “Not really, no.” In his first season with Nashville, Laviolette’s Predators are an NHL-best 39-13-7 (85 points). ... Flyers RW Zac Rinaldo played for the first time since being suspended eight games for charging and boarding Penguins D Kris Letang during a game on Jan. 20. Rinaldo took the spot in the lineup of C Vincent Lecavalier, who has struggled, scoring only one goal since Jan. 3. ... Flyers G Rob Zepp made his first start since Dec. 21, 2014. Zepp was recalled by the club on Monday for the third time this season, helping to fill the void left by the injured G Steve Mason (lower body). ... Predators D Cody Franson and C Michael Santorelli played their first games with Nashville since being acquired from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Feb. 15. Both players were originally drafted by the Predators -- Franson in 2005, Santorelli in 2004.