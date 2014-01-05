Preview: Predators at Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes may be without their captain when they host the Nashville Predators on Sunday. Eric Staal suffered a lower-body injury in the second period of Saturday’s 3-2 road victory over the New York Islanders and is questionable to face Nashville. With his brother sidelined, Jordan Staal scored with 6:48 remaining in the second period to snap a tie, and Brett Sutter added much-needed insurance 57 seconds later as Carolina extended its winning streak against New York to six games.

Nashville is riding a four-game point streak (2-0-2) but is winless on its three-game road trip, which concludes Sunday. Two days after suffering a 3-2 overtime loss in Boston, the Predators dropped a 5-4 decision in a shootout at Florida on Saturday. Rookie defenseman Seth Jones and Paul Gaustad scored in the final 5:08 of the third period to forge a tie, but Tomas Kopecky tallied in the sixth round of the bonus format to end it.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Tennessee (Nashville), FSN (Carolina)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (18-18-6): Mike Fisher extended his point streak to four games with a goal on Saturday. The 33-year-old has collected four tallies and five assists during his run. Nashville is winless in its last four road games (0-2-2), last winning away from home on Dec. 10 in New York against the Rangers.

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (17-16-9): Sutter’s goal was his second in 51 career NHL games and first as a Hurricane. The 26-year-old, who was acquired from Calgary in November 2010, netted his first tally in his NHL debut with the Flames on Dec. 23, 2008. Jeff Skinner, who registered his first career hat trick against Nashville on Dec. 5, has collected five goals and three assists over his last five contests.

OVERTIME

1. The Predators have lost seven of their last nine contests (2-4-3).

2. G Justin Peters is expected to start Sunday’s contest for Carolina as Anton Khudobin defeated New York in just his second game back from a lower-body injury that sidelined him over two months. Cam Ward (lower body) is not likely to suit up.

3. Hurricanes C Jordan Staal ended his six-game goal-scoring drought Saturday, registering his 299th career point in the process.

PREDICTION: Hurricanes 2, Predators 1