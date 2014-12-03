Hurricanes halt Predators’ winning streak

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Hovering near the bottom of the Eastern Conference for two months, wins over division leaders Pittsburgh and Nashville in the last five days have given the Carolina Hurricanes hope they can still pull it together and climb the standings.

Victor Rask scored the game winner early in the third, linemate Jeff Skinner added a goal and assist, and Cam Ward stopped 32 of 33 shots as the Hurricanes snapped the Predators’ four-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory Tuesday night.

“It should send a message to our team that we’re playing some really good hockey teams and not only are we hanging with them but we have every chance to win,” Ward said. “Not only is it a confidence booster but it shows you you have to play this way all the time.”

“We can compete with anybody,” added captain Eric Staal. “And we need to believe that and stay consistent. There is a chance to build on this. We have to obviously climb out from where we are so we know these next three home games are a chance to do that.”

Carolina (8-13-3) took a 1-0 lead into the third period before Rask, a rookie center, beat Pekka Rinne with a shot from the top of the circle that appeared to handcuff the goalie as he tried to catch the knuckling puck. It was Rask’s fourth of the season and he now has four points in his last three games.

“It wasn’t the prettiest goal but it counts,” said Rask, who notched his first career game winner.

Meanwhile, Ward has now posted consecutive wins over two of the top teams in the league -- Metropolitan Division leader Pittsburgh on Friday night on the road and Central Division co-leader Nashville (16-6-2), allowing just three goals.

Rinne was on a six-game winning streak, having allowed just nine goals, and Nashville had won four in a row (all by one goal), but the Predators have been struggling on offense, beating last-place teams Edmonton 1-0 and Columbus 2-1 in their last two games before heading here.

Nashville did make it interesting when the Hurricanes left Mike Ribeiro wide open in front of Ward on a defensive breakdown with 4:46 left as the center notched his seventh of the season. And then Carolina center Riley Nash took a tripping penalty with one minute remaining to give the Predators a 6-on-4 advantage with Rinne pulled in net, but Ward made three saves to close it out.

“Our PK had to come up big there at the end, especially, (Andrej) Sekera with a big block, which isn’t easy against some of their shooters,” Ward said.

“Winning hurts, right?” added coach Bill Peters when asked about the final key block by Sekera. “You have to find shooting lanes and got to be willing to pay the price. But it’s worth it though ... that’s the beautiful thing in sports, it’s hard work and you have to do it each and every night. He paid the price there. That’s what it’s all about, finding ways to win.”

Outside of the Rask goal, Carolina didn’t produce much offense until the final stage of the first period when center Andrej Nestrasil skated harmlessly to the far boards before whipping a backhanded pass toward Rinne, who couldn’t react in time to stop a tip in by left wing Skinner with 1:01 left. It was Skinner’s sixth of the season and first assist for Nestrasil since being claimed on waivers from Detroit on Nov. 20.

“I was calling for it so I don’t know if he heard me or just threw it there but it was obviously a great pass from him,” Skinner said. “It was a puck going to the net and the D-man was on me so I just tried to put my stick on it and it was a good bounce, I guess.”

Nashville has now gone five straight games without a power-play goal.

“You’ve got to give Carolina some credit, they were really tight defensively,” said Nashville coach Peter Laviolette. “There weren’t a lot of grade A opportunities for us. They were pretty quick to defend and shut things down. We can be better, but we couldn’t catch up in the end.”

Carolina’s 10th home game produced an announced crowd of 9,161 -- the lowest of the season.

NOTES: Nashville G Pekka Rinne has started 21 of 24 games after playing in just 24 games last season because of a hip injury. ... This game marked the 2,400th for Dave Poile as a general manager for Washington (1982-97) and the Predators (1997-present). ... Carolina D Brett Bellemore missed his fourth straight game with a lower-body injury. ... Justin Faulk of the Hurricanes shook off a rough start to the season with a 13-point November -- second among NHL defensemen for the month. ... Nashville coach Peter Laviolette coached 323 games in parts of five seasons for Carolina, including leading the Hurricanes to the 2006 Stanley Cup. ... Nashville is one of five teams yet to score a shorthanded goal.