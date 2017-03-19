Skinner's two goals guide Hurricanes by Predators

RALEIGH, N.C. -- In his seventh season without a playoff appearance on his resume, Carolina left wing Jeff Skinner may be somewhat of an unknown commodity to the casual hockey fan. However, the numbers the former Calder Trophy winner is beginning to pile up in his career speak for themselves.

Skinner scored twice and Eddie Lack stopped 27 shots to win consecutive games for the first time this season as the Hurricanes defeated the Nashville Predators 4-2 Saturday night.

Skinner's two goals gave him 25 multi-goal games, making the 24-year-old the youngest player in the league with 20-plus multi-goal games.

"It's pretty obvious when he gets hot and you get him around the net he's tough to defend," teammate Jordan Staal said. "I know I wouldn't want to defend him; he's quick; he's smart and he finds pucks around the net. He's just a natural goal scorer who can change the game in an instant."

"I just feel like Jeff has so many different moves," Lack said. "And one more thing I have to give him credit for is he's such a hard worker, he's always working on his game, always trying to get better. That's the kind of guy you want in your locker room."

Related Coverage Preview: Predators at Hurricanes

The Hurricanes (30-27-12) improved to 4-0-2 over their last six games, while the Predators (35-25-11) saw their modest three-game winning streak come to an end.

"This wasn't a game where I can sit here and say that we did enough to win or did the right things," Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said. "I thought they were quicker. We let two points out the door tonight so we shouldn't just dust it off like it's nothing."

Lack, playing in just his 14th game as Cam Ward's backup, was coming off a 3-1 victory Thursday night against the Minnesota Wild in which he stopped 31 shots, earning him another start from coach Bill Peters.

"I'm in a rhythm now and I'm not thinking too much," Lack said. "My whole career I've been the thinking guy, like always asking myself 'what can I do better or what can I change.' When I am in a rhythm like I am now it comes more naturally."

Lack's teammates helped him gain some confidence early as Carolina jumped in front 2-0 halfway through the first period, with Staal getting his 14th and Skinner his team-leading 24th.

"It's always nice to get one early," Staal said. "We're playing good hockey; we're playing quick and we're moving the puck and using our legs. And Eddie made some big saves at the right times."

Late in the second period after Nashville had pulled to 2-1 Skinner notched his 25th on a rebound in front. It was fifth multi-goal game of the season.

Carolina defenseman Jaccob Slavin assisted on two of the three Carolina goals for six points in his last four games.

Filip Forsberg's scored his 29th goal with the extra attacker with 1:49 remaining and made things interesting down the stretch. But Elias Lindholm extended his point streak to six games with an empty net goal with 25.6 seconds remaining to seal it for Carolina.

Staal's tip-in of a point shot by Slavin 29 seconds into the game was the fastest of the season for Carolina.

Skinner's first goal occurred eight minutes later. Lee Stempniak stole the puck from goaltender Jusse Saros behind the net and centered to Skinner in the left circle, who fired a wrist shot.

"I just try to contribute to wins, that's the big thing for me," said Skinner, who has scored 25 or more goals in four of his six full NHL seasons. "That's why you play the game to win. Whatever your role is you try to do it to the best of your ability. For me, that's to produce offensively. It's always nice to contribute to a win and do your part."

Nashville closed to 2-1 less than six minutes into the second period when Lack attempted to make a routine save but deflected the puck into the corner. Viktor Arvidsson's sharp angle rebound shot from the goal line ricocheted off Lack's midsection and into the net for his 26th goal of the season.

NOTES: Carolina G Eddie Lack started consecutive games for just the fourth time this season. ... Predators LW Colin Wilson returned to the lineup after missing one game with a lower body injury. ... LW Jeff Skinner's two goals goal moved him past Sami Kapanen for seventh on the all-time Carolina scoring list with 315 points. ... Skinner also tied Erik Cole for fourth all-time with 168 goals. ... Carolina's previous fastest goal was by D Jaccob Slavin 34 seconds into the game at Ottawa on Nov. 1. ... Nashville LW Viktor Arvidsson's goal extended his points streak to four games.