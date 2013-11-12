Preview: Predators at Islanders

Whatever magic the New York Islanders weaved on the road last season isn’t working at all so far. The Islanders return home Tuesday to face the Nashville Predators on the heels of a miserable four-game trek. The Islanders dropped all four games on the trip - getting outscored by a 16-6 margin in the process - and will have their hands full against a Predators team dealing with its own road struggles.

Nashville is in the midst of a season-high seven-game trip that began with the Predators taking five of a possible six points against Phoenix, Los Angeles and Colorado. Things turned in a hurry for Nashville, however, as it followed up that solid stretch with identical 5-0 losses in Winnipeg and New Jersey. They’ll soldier on without the services of franchise netminder Pekka Rinne, who is out at least another three weeks while recovering from hip surgery.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Tennessee (Nashville), MSG Plus (New York)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (8-7-2): The thrill of becoming a starting NHL netminder has abruptly worn off for Carter Hutton. The 27-year-old tasked with replacing one of the top netminders in the league has struggled mightily of late, allowing three or more goals in six consecutive appearances. “It’s about stopping pucks,” Hutton told The Tennessean. “Whether it’s 25 breakaways or 25 shots from the blue line, it’s about stopping pucks. It’s easy to say ‘shoulda, woulda, coulda,’ but it’s on me. And it’s something I have to deal with.”

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (6-9-3): Winning away from Uniondale came easily to New York a season ago, when it posted a 14-6-3 road record en route to a surprise playoff appearance. At 3-6-0 so far in 2013-14, the Islanders already have lost as many games in regulation away from New York as they did during the lockout-shortened campaign. It’s part of a greater concern for New York - namely, its performance in the second month of the season, where it has gone just 11-27-6 over the last three-plus seasons.

OVERTIME:

1. Nashville has won the last three meetings, including a 3-2 triumph on Oct. 10.

2. The Islanders haven’t updated the status of F Thomas Vanek, who suffered an upper-body injury Saturday and remains day-to-day.

3. Hutton has allowed eight goals on the last 31 shots he has faced.

PREDICTION: Predators 4, Islanders 2