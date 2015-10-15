Preview: Predators at Islanders

Pekka Rinne hasn’t missed a beat since collecting 41 wins last season, yielding just two goals to lead the Nashville Predators to three straight victories. The 32-year-old Finn (3-0-0, 0.67 goals-against average, .975 save percentage) looks to keep the Predators surging ahead on Thursday when they visit the Barclays Center to face the New York Islanders.

“He’s been great so far this year, like he was great last year,” defenseman Roman Josi said of Rinne following Nashville’s 3-0 victory over New Jersey on Tuesday. “It gives us extra confidence as a defensive unit, knowing he’s back there and stopping everything.” Although Rinne was dominant last season, he had his lunch handed to him by defenseman Nick Leddy, captain John Tavares and the Islanders. Leddy collected a goal and two assists and Tavares had one of each in New York’s 5-2 triumph on Feb. 19 before the pair each scored and set up a goal in the Islanders’ 4-3 victory on March 5. Tavares helped New York rebound from a home-and-home sweep by Chicago with a goal and two assists in a 4-2 victory over Winnipeg on Monday afternoon.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Tennessee (Nashville), MSG-Plus (New York)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (3-0-0): Nashville may have an unblemished record, but forward Craig Smith definitely sees room for improvement. “I think especially our shot attempts (can improve), more cycles and time in the offensive zone, just a few things to tweak and we’ll get there. But you can’t argue with wins,” Smith said. The 26-year-old scored in the first two contests this season and also tallied in his last meeting with New York in 2014-15.

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (1-1-1): After setting a franchise record with a career-high 38 wins in 2014-15, Jaroslav Halak finally could be ready to begin this season in earnest. The 30-year-old goaltender showed no ill effects of an upper-body injury while participating in a full practice on Wednesday and could be in net to face the Predators - he won both starts last season to improve to 12-3-4 with four shutouts against them. Defenseman Thomas Hickey (upper body) also practiced Wednesday, but his return to game action is tentatively scheduled for later this month.

OVERTIME

1. New York C Brock Nelson scored versus Winnipeg and also tallied in his last meeting with Nashville.

2. Predators C Mike Fisher will play in his 950th game on Thursday.

3. The Islanders are in the midst of playing 10 of their first 15 contests at home.

PREDICTION: Islanders 3, Predators 1