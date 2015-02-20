Islanders pull away from Predators

UNIONDALE, N.Y. -- After a win over the Columbus Blue Jackets last Saturday night, New York Islanders coach Jack Capuano said he was no longer fazed by any amount of maturity or resiliency shown by his team.

The Islanders have spent the last two games proving they are no longer surprised by possessing those traits, either.

Defenseman Nick Leddy and center Josh Bailey scored within a span of 99 seconds in the third period Thursday night as the Islanders pulled away from the Nashville Predators for a 5-2 victory in a battle of NHL division leaders at Nassau Coliseum.

The win was the sixth in seven games and the second straight for the Islanders (39-19-1), who extended their Metropolitan Division lead over the New York Rangers to five points while tying the Predators for the NHL lead in wins.

“I think as a group we felt that early in the year, confident in any situation and whatever way the game goes,” said Islanders center John Tavares, who scored in the first period. “There’s a lot of twists and turns. I think we learned that last year. It seemed any time we had a goal scored against us, you could just feel the energy just drop on the bench.”

The Islanders relied on lessons they learned Monday in order to avoid a second straight collapse at home on Thursday, when New York raced out to a 3-0 lead in the first period before the Predators clawed within 3-2 after the second.

The burgeoning comeback evoked memories of Monday night when the Islanders blew three two-goal leads in a 6-5 loss to the rival New York Rangers at a ear-splittingly loud Coliseum. But the Islanders bounced back Tuesday on the road and beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1.

“Emotionally, it drained you,” Capuano said of the loss to the Rangers. “How were we going to respond in Carolina, obviously, as a coaching staff, was a concern. But it shows the leadership that we have in the room that we came out (against) Carolina and did the right things.”

Of course, fending off the lottery-bound Hurricanes is entirely different than knocking off the Predators, who lead the NHL in points.

“It was huge,” said Islanders defenseman Brian Strait, who opened the scoring one minute into the first period. “They’ve got the most points in the NHL, so they’re obviously a fantastic hockey team. We were able to come out on top tonight.”

On Thursday, the Islanders limited the Predators to three shots in the first 18 minutes of the third period. New York put Nashville away by scoring on consecutive shots -- just the Islanders’ fourth and fifth of the period -- by Leddy at 7:02 and Bailey at 8:41.

“I think the way we played at home on Monday in the third period was disappointing and wasn’t our style of play, the way we can really control a period and shut a team down,” Tavares said. “So it’s just nice to respond, especially against a quality team like Nashville.”

Defenseman Johnny Boychuk also scored in the first period for the Islanders. Halak made 30 saves, including 23 in the first two periods.

“The pace picked up for them and we weathered the storm and we got some big saves from Jaro when we needed them,” Capuano said.

The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for the Predators (39-13-6), two shy of the franchise record set during the 2005-06 season.

Left winger Filip Forsberg scored in the final minute of the first period and left winger James Neal scored with 3:22 left in the second.

“I thought, for two periods, when the score was 3-2, both sides were fast, both teams went fast,” Predators coach Peter Laviolette said. “We left too many holes, I think, the other way, and couldn’t capitalize on some of the chances we had in the first and second period.”

Goalie Pekka Rinne had 35 saves for the Predators, who allowed more than three goals for just the 11th time in 58 games this season.

NOTES: Islanders C Mikhail Grabovski suffered an “upper-body injury” when he appeared to be knocked out after he hit the ice headfirst on a hard hit from Predators LW Eric Nystrom in the first period. Coach Jack Capuano said he had no update on Grabovski but expected him to be out “a while.” ... The Islanders scratched D Calvin de Haan and D Matt Donovan. ... The Predators finished 3-5-0-1 (wins-losses-ties-overtime losses) in regular-season play at Nassau Coliseum. ... Despite limited visits to Long Island, the Predators have plenty of personnel familiar with the Coliseum. Nystrom is the son of Hall of Famer Bobby Nystrom, who won four Stanley Cups with the Islanders. Coach Peter Laviolette directed the Islanders to back-to-back playoff berths in 2001-02 and 2002-03. D Anthony Bitetto grew up in nearby Island Park. ... D Cody Franson and C Mike Santorelli were scratched by the Predators, who acquired the duo from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday but have played the last two games without either player because of visa issues.