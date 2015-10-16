Islanders come back to edge Predators

NEW YORK -- By most standards, New York Islanders center John Tavares is off to a good start. But not his standards.

Tavares scored the last of four unanswered goals by the Islanders on Thursday night, when New York came back from an early deficit to edge the previously unbeaten Nashville Predators 4-3 at Barclays Center.

Tavares also assisted on the Islanders’ first goal in the second period and has six points -- three goals and three assists -- through four games. But Thursday, Tavares was less pleased about his scoring pace than he was displeased with his role in New York’s sluggish start against the Predators.

Nashville recorded the first 10 shots of the game and outshot the Islanders 17-7 in the first period. The Predators went ahead 1-0 in fluky fashion 2:14 into the first -- left winger Austin Watson was credited with the goal when Islanders defenseman Marek Zidlicky tied to clear a rebound by Watson out of the crease but instead bounced the puck off the left post and into the net -- and took a 2-0 lead on left winger Filip Forsberg’s goal 4:22 into the second.

“Today was a really slow start,” Tavares said. “We have to be more ready to play, and especially from a group like us.”

The Islanders (2-1-1) collected 101 points last season, the second in which Tavares served as captain, before falling to the Washington Capitals in seven games in the Eastern Conference quarterfinals.

“We should know that and expect that, so that’s on me and the group to understand that,” Tavares said.

Tavares wasted no time beginning the Islanders comeback. Less than a minute later, he wrapped the puck around the back of the Predators’ net before passing into the crease to center Anders Lee, who tipped a shot past Predators goalie Pekka Rinne.

The Islanders tied the game with 8:04 left in the period on a breakaway goal by right winger Kyle Okposo before going ahead on a couple right-place, right-time goals in the third.

Left winger Nikolay Kuleman was stationed to the left of Rinne when the Predators’ netminder stopped a shot by center Brock Nelson. The puck bounced to Kulemin, who fired it under Rinne’s right arm at 6:42.

“Guys, they work hard, they get in good spots,” Islanders coach Jack Capuano said. “Fortunately for us, we got a couple by a good goaltender tonight.”

Tavares doubled the Islanders’ lead with 8:11 left when he followed up his own shot, which had been blocked in front of the net by Predators center Cody Hodgson.

“(Hodgson) block(s) it and it ends up back on ‘JT‘s’ stick, puts it in,” Predators coach Peter Laviolette said. “Just a couple good bounces for them in the third period.”

A goal by right winger James Neal pulled the Predators within one with 5:24 remaining, but Nashville (3-1-0) got just two shots the rest of the way.

“We weren’t dialed in from the start,” Capuano said. “But we found a way to get two points.”

Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss recorded a career-high 42 saves. Greiss entered the season with just 69 starts in six NHL seasons, but started three of New York’s first four games in place of the injured Jaroslav Halak (upper-body).

“It’s always nice to get a couple games, get in a rhythm,” Greiss said. “It makes it easier. Timing is better, little things like that.”

Rinne, who allowed just two goals in the Predators’ first three games, had 24 saves.

NOTES: The announced crowd of 10,542 cheered with 44.4 seconds left, when highlights of the New York Mets’ game-tying sacrifice fly aired as a pane of glass was repaired near the Islanders’ net. ... Islanders G Thomas Greiss’ previous career high for saves in a game was 42, set on March 28, 2010. ... The Islanders scratched G Jaroslav Halak (upper-body injury) and RW Steve Bernier. Halak worked out before the morning skate Thursday. D Thomas Hickey resumed practicing Wednesday, 16 days after he suffered a broken thumb. ... For the Islanders, Thursday marked the fourth of five straight games against Western Conference opponents, the longest streak of nonconference games to begin a season in franchise history. The Islanders embarked upon season-opening four-game trips to Western Conference/Campbell Conference opponents in 1988-89, 1989-90, 1993-94 and 2006-07. ... The Predators scratched LW Viktor Arvidsson, D Victor Bartley and D Anthony Bitetto. ... This season marks the third time the Predators opened with at least three straight wins. The Predators were 8-0-0 in 2005-06 and 3-0-0 in 2010-11.