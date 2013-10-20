Preview: Predators at Jets

After rallying from a two-goal deficit in the third period in their last game, the Winnipeg Jets look to defeat their second straight Central Division rival on Sunday, when they host the Nashville Predators. Olli Jokinen scored his 301st career goal in the first period before netting the winning tally in the seventh round of the shootout as Winnipeg skated to a 4-3 triumph over St. Louis on Friday. The Jets are 2-2-0 on their six-game homestand, which concludes Tuesday against Washington.

Fourth overall pick Seth Jones scored with 1:27 remaining in the third period to snap a tie as Nashville improved to 4-1-1 in its last six games with a 2-1 win over Montreal on Saturday. Fellow 19-year-old rookie Filip Forsberg notched an assist on captain Shea Weber’s franchise-best 50th career power-play goal. The Predators own a 6-1-2 mark in their last nine meetings with the Winnipeg/Atlanta franchise.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Tennessee (Nashville), TSN (Winnipeg)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (4-3-1): While Nashville remains the lowest-scoring team in the league, it’s not for a lack of trying. The Predators have registered at least 30 shots on goal in five consecutive games. Pekka Rinne continues to flourish, making 28 saves on Saturday while turning aside 93 of 100 shots in his last four contests.

ABOUT THE JETS (4-4-0): Winnipeg placed Jacob Trouba on injured reserve after the rookie defenseman was taken off the ice on a stretcher on Friday. Trouba, who is nursing a sprained neck, went head-first into the boards while attempting to check St. Louis’ Jordan Leopold during the second period. “Thanks for the support,” Trouba posted on Twitter. “If you were wondering, the boards are not edible. I’ll be back soon.”

OVERTIME

1. Winnipeg LW Evander Kane has collected three of his team-leading four goals over the last three games.

2. Nashville C Mike Fisher is being plagued by a lower-body injury. He is day-to-day.

3. With Trouba sidelined, the Jets recalled D Adam Pardy from St. John’s of the American Hockey League on Saturday.

PREDICTION: Jets 5, Predators 2