Preview: Predators at Jets

The Nashville Predators continue their season-high seven-game road trip Friday, when they visit the Winnipeg Jets in search of their third consecutive victory. Nashville began its trek with a shootout loss to Phoenix before recording wins at Los Angeles and Colorado. Colin Wilson scored two goals and set up two others as the Predators handed the Avalanche just their second loss of the season on Wednesday.

Winnipeg has dropped four of its last five contests, with the last two setbacks coming against Chicago. Devin Setoguchi scored the lone goal for Jets in a 4-1 road loss to the Blackhawks on Wednesday, the franchise’s sixth straight defeat against the reigning Stanley Cup champions. Evander Kane, who is second on the team with six goals, has missed Winnipeg’s last two contests with a lower-body injury.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Nashville), TSN (Winnipeg)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (8-5-2): Filip Forsberg notched an assist in the win over Colorado, but it wasn’t enough to keep the 19-year-old from being assigned to Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Thursday. The center recorded a goal and four assists in 11 games with Nashville but was a team-worst minus-8. Left wing Taylor Beck, who had three goals and seven points in 16 contests last season - his first in the NHL, was recalled from the Admirals.

ABOUT THE JETS (6-9-2): Winnipeg lost both of its previous meetings with the Predators this season, dropping a 3-1 decision at home on Oct. 20 and suffering a 3-2 overtime loss at Nashville four days later. The Jets have been abysmal on the power play, going 1-for-39 over their last 12 games and 6-for-63 (9.5 percent) on the season. Winnipeg has won only two of its last nine contests (2-5-2) and hasn’t posted consecutive wins since capturing the first two games of the season.

OVERTIME

1. Predators RW Patric Hornqvist scored a goal in each of the previous two games between the clubs.

2. Nashville has earned at least one point in each of the last seven meetings (6-0-1) with Winnipeg and nine of the last 10 (8-1-1).

3. Predators G Carter Hutton recorded his first career victory against the Jets on Oct. 20.

PREDICTION: Jets 4, Predators 2