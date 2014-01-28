Preview: Predators at Jets

The Winnipeg Jets attempt to continue their turnaround under Paul Maurice when they host the Central Division-rival Nashville Predators on Tuesday. Winnipeg appears to be rejuvenated with Maurice behind the bench, going 6-1-0 since he replaced Claude Noel on Jan. 12. The Jets bounced back from a 1-0 loss at San Jose on Thursday with victories over Toronto and Chicago over the weekend, rallying for three goals in the third period after registering only six shots over the first 40 minutes to stun the Blackhawks.

Nashville is concluding a four-game road trip that began with a 2-1 triumph at Vancouver. The Predators let a victory in Calgary slip away Friday, allowing two goals in the latter half of the third period before falling in a shootout, and were trounced 5-1 in Edmonton two nights later. Nashville posted two wins over Winnipeg in October - one in overtime - before being blanked 5-0 on Nov. 8.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Tennessee (Nashville), TSN (Winnipeg)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (23-23-8): Nashville recalled center Colton Sissons from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Monday. The 20-year-old, who was selected in the second round of the 2012 draft but has yet to make his NHL debut, leads the Admirals with 16 goals and 28 points this season. Defenseman Michael Del Zotto has yet to record a point in three games since being acquired from the New York Rangers but has posted a plus-1 rating.

ABOUT THE JETS (25-24-5): Blake Wheeler continued his strong play with a pair of goals on Sunday. The 27-year-old, who has matched his career high with 21 tallies, has collected six goals and six assists over his last 10 games. Wheeler also scored 21 times as a rookie with Boston in 2008-09.

OVERTIME

1. Predators LW Viktor Stalberg and C Matt Cullen missed Sunday’s game with upper-body injuries.

2. The Jets have won all three of their home games since Maurice was named coach.

3. Nashville has earned at least one point in 10 of its last 12 games against the Jets franchise.

PREDICTION: Jets 3, Predators 1