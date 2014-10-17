Preview: Predators at Jets

After a less-than-stellar season-opening road trip, the Winnipeg Jets begin a five-game homestand Friday as they take on the Nashville Predators in their opener at MTS Centre. Winnipeg kicked off the trek in strong fashion, posting a 6-2 victory at Arizona, but its offense disappeared in losses at San Jose and Los Angeles. The Jets totaled one goal in the defeats, with that tally coming in Sunday’s 4-1 setback against the reigning Stanley Cup-champion Kings.

Nashville is coming off a season-opening three-game homestand that concluded with a 3-2 shootout loss to Calgary on Tuesday. The Predators began the campaign with a one-goal triumph over Ottawa and followed it with a 4-1 win over Dallas. Nashville won three of its five meetings with the Jets last season, including two of three in Winnipeg.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Tennessee (Nashville), TSN3 (Winnipeg)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (2-0-1): Olli Jokinen makes his return to Winnipeg, where he spent the last two seasons and registered 18 goals and 25 assists over 82 games in 2013-14. Nashville is looking forward to its two-game trek, which includes a visit to Chicago on Saturday, after opening the season with a homestand. “I think everybody is excited to get on the road,” coach Peter Laviolette told the team’s web site. “It’s great to get on a little bit of a road trip and get the guys out there and get our game going.”

ABOUT THE JETS (1-2-0): Winnipeg’s special teams are at different ends of the spectrum after three games. The club has yet to score a power-play goal, going 0-for-9, but the penalty kill is a perfect 14-for-14 and also has produced a short-handed tally. Bryan Little is off to a fast start with a team-high three goals in as many contests after scoring 23 times in 82 games last season.

OVERTIME

1. Nashville C Derek Roy, who is tied for the team lead with three assists, returned to practice Thursday after leaving Wednesday’s session with an undisclosed injury.

2. Winnipeg assigned C Patrice Cormier to St. John’s of the American Hockey League.

3. The Predators are 1-for-8 on the power play, with C Craig Smith scoring the lone goal.

PREDICTION: Predators 4, Jets 2