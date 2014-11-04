Preview: Predators at Jets

The Winnipeg Jets made the most of their modest offensive output during a four-game road trip. They’ll look to get their goal scoring on track Tuesday as they welcome the Nashville Predators to MTS Centre for the opener of a two-game homestand. Winnipeg completed a 3-0-1 East Coast trek with 1-0 victories over the New York Rangers and Chicago to lift itself above .500 for the first time since its opening game of the season.

The Jets scored just seven goals on the trip - four in a victory over the New York Islanders - and they could find it difficult to halt their season-long offensive struggles against a Nashville team that ranks in the top five in goals against. The Predators also have had trouble generating offense, but they did enough Sunday to escape Vancouver with a 3-1 victory. Nashville is 2-1-0 on its six-game road trip that wraps up with contests in Dallas and St. Louis.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Tennessee (Nashville), TSN3 (Winnipeg)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (7-2-2): Defenseman Anton Volchenkov wasn’t in the lineup for Sunday’s win over the Canucks after being slapped with a four-game suspension for an illegal hit to the head of Calgary’s Michael Ferland on Friday. Volchenkov doesn’t believe the suspension is fair, given the nature of the hit. “The game is so fast now, it’s just accidental,” Volchenkov told the Tennessean. “The next second, I just try to protect (myself) because I‘m not really sure what will be his next move.”

ABOUT THE JETS (6-5-1): Coach Paul Maurice knows what kind of team he has - one that won’t win many barn-burners, needing instead to excel at shot blocking, hits and sound defensive play. To that end, Maurice couldn’t have been more pleased with the team’s recent road trip that saw the Jets allow one goal over the final three games and top it off with a narrow win over powerhouse Chicago. “A lot of the things that we have to do, that kind of embraces who we are, went into getting a chance to win a game like that,” Maurice told the Winnipeg Sun.

OVERTIME

1. Nashville earned a 2-0 win at Winnipeg in their last encounter on Oct. 17.

2. Predators C Filip Forsberg is tied for the league lead in plus-minus at plus-13.

3. Winnipeg LW Evander Kane has been held without a point over his first four games of the season.

PREDICTION: Predators 3, Jets 1