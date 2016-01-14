Preview: Predators at Jets

The Nashville Predators and Winnipeg Jets are bringing up the rear in the Central thanks in large part to their struggles within the division, but one of them is guaranteed to get two points when they meet in Manitoba on Thursday. Nashville and Winnipeg have won just four games apiece within the Central this season, with each team accumulating only nine points against their division rivals.

“We’re not winning against any teams right now,” Nashville defenseman Roman Josi told the media after Tuesday’s 3-2 loss at Chicago - the Predators’ fourth consecutive defeat. That losing streak started with a 4-1 home loss on Jan. 5 to the Jets, who have earned just one point in losing their last three games. Winnipeg fell flat in Tuesday’s lackluster 4-1 home setback against San Jose, leading forward Blake Wheeler to vent his frustration to reporters following Wednesday’s practice. “I just don’t think that there’s enough of an investment from everyone to get to where we want to go,” Wheeler said.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Tennessee (Nashville), TSN3 (Winnipeg)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (19-17-7): Nashville had its chances against the Blackhawks, outshooting the defending Stanley Cup champions 43-23, but the pressure was not enough to keep it from falling to 4-9-1 against Central opponents. Pekka Rinne continues to struggle, dropping to 16-14-6 after allowing at least three goals for the fourth time in his last five games on Tuesday. Ryan Johansen recorded an assist versus Chicago for his third point in three games since being acquired from Columbus.

ABOUT THE JETS (19-21-3): Winnipeg is on pace to finish with 78 points - 21 fewer than it recorded en route to a playoff appearance last season - and also has struggled in the division, going 4-10-1. Nikolaj Ehlers scored the Jets’ lone goal Tuesday, his second in the past 19 games, and fellow rookie Connor Hellebuyck held San Jose to two goals until surrendering a power-play tally with 4:01 remaining. Wheeler, who leads Winnipeg with 30 assists and 41 points, has notched only one point in his last four games.

OVERTIME

1. Winnipeg placed C Mark Scheifele on injured reserve, retroactive to Jan. 7, with a lower-body injury and recalled RW Matt Halischuk from Manitoba of the American Hockey League.

2. Nashville LW Colin Wilson landed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury Wednesday and fellow LW Viktor Arvidsson was assigned to Milwaukee while LW Kevin Fiala and C Cody Bass fwere recalled from the AHL club.

3. Winnipeg hosts Nashville again on Jan. 21.

PREDICTION: Jets 4, Predators 3