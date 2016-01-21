Preview: Predators at Jets

The search for consistency continues for the Nashville Predators, who have earned just three points in their last seven games heading into Thursday’s road contest against the Central Division-rival Winnipeg Jets. The Predators fell for the sixth time in that span with Tuesday’s 4-1 loss to Chicago, putting forth an effort riddled with defensive breakdowns and giveaways.

“Whether it is 10 minutes or 20 minutes, it’s there for spurts of games, and it’s not good enough,” Nashville captain Shea Weber said after his team outshot the Blackhawks 39-26 but committed 15 giveaways while allowing at least four goals for the seventh time in 10 contests. The Jets also are trying to find a rhythm after a disappointing 2-1 home loss Monday to Colorado, which followed back-to-back victories over the Predators and Minnesota. “We’re at the point in the season where you need to let it go and get excited about the next game,” Jets captain Andrew Ladd told reporters after Tuesday’s practice.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Tennessee (Nashville), TSN3 (Winnipeg)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (20-18-8): Nashville’s current struggles come at an inopportune time given its amount of division games this month and 1-4-1 record in its last six. Pekka Rinne surrendered three goals for the eighth time in his last nine starts Tuesday, while backup Connor Hutton shut out Minnesota on Saturday for Nashville’s second victory since Dec. 29. Defenseman Roman Josi leads the Predators in points (32) but has recorded just one (a goal) in his last five games.

ABOUT THE JETS (21-22-3): Winnipeg will be without a trio of forwards again as Mark Scheifele, Adam Lowry and Drew Stafford are on injured reserve and did not practice Wednesday. Despite its depleted forward ranks, the team registered 37 shots on Monday but scored two goals or fewer for the fifth time in its last six games, with the lone exception being a 5-4 overtime victory over Nashville on Jan. 14. Rookie Connor Hellebuyck entered Wednesday ranked third in the NHL in both goals-against average (2.00) and save percentage (.932).

OVERTIME

1. Both teams have cooled off following great opening months as the Predators are 13-17-7 since Nov. 1 after a 7-1-1 start while the Jets have gone 14-19-2 after winning seven of their first 11 contests (7-3-1).

2. Nashville leads the NHL in points by defensemen with 111.

3. Winnipeg G Ondrej Pavelec, out since suffering a knee injury on Nov. 21 against Arizona, continues on-ice rehabilitation but has no timetable for a return.

PREDICTION: Jets 3, Predators 2