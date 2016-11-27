Preview: Predators at Jets

The Nashville Predators and the host Winnipeg Jets both have something to prove when the Central Division rivals end their home-and-home set on Sunday afternoon. The Predators' challenge is to carry the attacking style that has led to success at home (8-1-1) onto the road, while the Jets look to forget an awful 0-5-0 road trip during which they were outscored 20-6.

Friday’s contest followed the predictable script -- a 5-1 Nashville victory during which the Predators overcame an early deficit by cashing in on three power plays and limiting Winnipeg to 23 shots. “We have to initiate and attack the game and go after it like the way we play at home,” Nashville goaltender Pekka Rinne told reporters after improving his November record to 8-1-2. “It’s going to be a big game in Winnipeg on Sunday.” It is a big game for the Jets, who gave up seven power-play markers on the road trip while recording more than 23 shots only twice. “I’m optimistic that our group can rebound here,” Winnipeg forward Blake Wheeler told reporters after Friday’s loss. “We have our game in neutral right now and we’ve got to kick it into overdrive.”

TV: 1 p.m. ET, FSN Tennessee (Nashville), TSN3 (Winnipeg)

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (10-7-3): Forwards Colin Wilson and Ryan Johansen each tallied twice Friday as Nashville continues scoring in bunches -- recording five goals four times in its last seven games. That has been more than enough for Rinne, who owns a .952 save percentage and a 1.35 goals against average this month. Defenseman Ryan Ellis, who did not play Friday, left wing James Neal and center Colton Sissons did not practice Saturday due to upper-body injuries.

ABOUT THE JETS (9-12-2): Winnipeg has to get going on offense, scoring just once in each of its past four contests and recording more than two goals only twice in the past eight games. Center Mark Scheifele and Wheeler each skated only one shift in the third period Friday as coach Paul Maurice elected to give two of his stalwarts a breather. Scheifele ranks among the league leaders with 23 points but rookie forward Patrik Laine has cooled after a sensational start, recording only two points in his past eight games.

OVERTIME

1. Nashville F Filip Forsberg, who scored 33 goals last season, has just two in 2016-17 but contributed his team-leading 14th assist of the season in Friday’s victory.

2. The Jets played Friday without D Toby Enstrom, who has left the team and returned to Sweden for an undisclosed personal matter.

3. Winnipeg G Connor Hellebuyck allowed 14 goals in going 0-4-0 on the road trip.

PREDICTION: Predators 4, Jets 2