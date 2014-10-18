Predators 2, Jets 0: James Neal scored his first goal with his new team and Pekka Rinne made 31 saves as Nashville put a damper on Winnipeg’s home opener.

Mike Ribeiro also tallied and defenseman Anton Volchenkov notched a pair of assists for the Predators, who extended their season-opening point streak to four games (3-0-1). Rinne improved to 5-0-0 lifetime against Winnipeg as he posted his 33rd career shutout.

Ondrej Pavelec turned aside 25 shots for the Jets, who have scored a total of one goal during their three-game losing streak. Winnipeg failed to convert on three power-play opportunities, falling to 0-for-12 on the man advantage this season.

Nashville gave Rinne all the offensive support he needed late in the first period. Defenseman Seth Jones unleashed a slap shot from the right point that Ribeiro deflected past Pavelec from the inner edge of the right faceoff circle with 3:40 remaining for his second goal.

After a scoreless middle session, Neal added some insurance 7:31 into the third, accepting a backhand pass from Filip Forsberg and beating Pavelec from the left circle for his first point as a Predator. Neal has eclipsed the 20-goal mark in each of his first six seasons in the NHL.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Despite their struggles on the power play, the Jets are a perfect 18-for-18 on the penalty kill following their 4-for-4 effort. ... Predators C Olli Jokinen returned to Winnipeg after spending the last two seasons with the Jets and recorded a plus-1 rating while registering two shots and blocking three in 14 1/2 minutes of ice time. ... Nashville D Ryan Ellis took a hard hit into the end boards from Winnipeg C Bryan Little with just over seven minutes remaining in the third period and did not take another shift.